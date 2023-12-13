National Grid Series Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 12/15/23, National Grid plc's 3.90% Series Preferred Stock (Symbol: NMK.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.975, payable on 12/29/23. As a percentage of NMK.PRC's recent share price of $76.10, this dividend works out to approximately 1.28%, so look for shares of NMK.PRC to trade 1.28% lower — all else being equal — when NMK.PRC shares open for trading on 12/15/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.12%, which compares to an average yield of 6.94% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of NMK.PRC shares, versus NGG:
Below is a dividend history chart for NMK.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.975 on National Grid plc's 3.90% Series Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, National Grid plc's 3.90% Series Preferred Stock (Symbol: NMK.PRC) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NGG) are trading flat.
