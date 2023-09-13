National Grid Series Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 9/15/23, National Grid plc's 3.60% Series Preferred Stock (Symbol: NMK.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.90, payable on 10/2/23. As a percentage of NMK.PRB's recent share price of $76.50, this dividend works out to approximately 1.18%, so look for shares of NMK.PRB to trade 1.18% lower — all else being equal — when NMK.PRB shares open for trading on 9/15/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.71%, which compares to an average yield of 6.61% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of NMK.PRB shares, versus NGG:
Below is a dividend history chart for NMK.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.90 on National Grid plc's 3.60% Series Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, National Grid plc's 3.60% Series Preferred Stock (Symbol: NMK.PRB) is currently off about 3.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NGG) are up about 0.4%.
