National Grid Sees Shift in Major Shareholder Holdings

National Grid Transco (NGG) has released an update.

National Grid plc has been notified by BlackRock, Inc. that its total interest in the company’s voting ordinary shares now stands at 7.55%, reflecting a change due to acquisition or disposal of voting rights. This shift in holdings, involving over 370 million voting rights, highlights significant investor activity that might impact the company’s stock dynamics.

