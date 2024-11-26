National Grid Sees Increased Stake by BlackRock

National Grid Transco (NGG) has released an update.
National Grid has reported that BlackRock, Inc. has increased its stake in the company, now holding 7.62% of the voting rights in National Grid’s ordinary shares. This significant move by BlackRock, a major player in asset management, could influence investor sentiment and the company’s stock performance.
