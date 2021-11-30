National Grid, Scottish Power to pay $211 mln to customers after Western Link probe

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Electricity companies National Grid Electricity Transmission and Scottish Power Transmission have agreed to pay 158 million pounds ($211.12 million) to customers and British energy regulator Ofgem for a two-year delay to Western Link project.

Ofgem said the companies have acknowledge the project, an undersea electrical link in the UK, was delivered later that scheduled.

The regulator also said 15 million pounds of the amount will be paid into its redress fund, while the rest will be passed on to customers via reduced charges.

($1 = 0.7484 pounds)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

