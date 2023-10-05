National Grid Says Continues To Perform In Line With Its Expectations

(RTTNews) - National Grid plc (NG.L, NGG), in its pre-close update in respect of the half year ending 30 September 2023, said that it continues to perform in line with its expectations. It expects underlying earnings per share to have a greater weighting to the second half.

The energy transmission and distribution company expects half year of 2024 operating profit weightings across the group to be more reflective of historic periods than half year of 2023.

For UK regulated businesses, the company projects contributions to operating profit to be broadly evenly split across the year.

For US regulated businesses, the company expects contributions to be more heavily weighted towards the second half.

The company's New York business is expected to deliver 10-15% of its full year operating profit in the first half, given a higher non-cash environmental provision charge.

The company will report its half year results on Thursday 9 November 2023.

