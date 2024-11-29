News & Insights

National Grid Reveals Scrip Dividend Prices for 2024/25

November 29, 2024 — 08:17 am EST

National Grid Transco (NGG) has released an update.

National Grid has announced the scrip dividend reference prices for its 2024/25 interim dividend, set at 984.16 pence for ordinary shareholders and $61.9430 for ADR holders. This provides an enticing opportunity for investors to reinvest dividends into additional shares, potentially enhancing their holdings. The detailed timetable for the dividend process underscores the company’s commitment to transparent shareholder communications.

