National Grid Reveals Scrip Dividend Prices for 2024/25

National Grid has announced the scrip dividend reference prices for its 2024/25 interim dividend, set at 984.16 pence for ordinary shareholders and $61.9430 for ADR holders. This provides an enticing opportunity for investors to reinvest dividends into additional shares, potentially enhancing their holdings. The detailed timetable for the dividend process underscores the company’s commitment to transparent shareholder communications.

