National Grid price target raised to 1,225 GBp from 1,175 GBp at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Robert Pulleyn raised the firm’s price target on National Grid (NGG) to 1,225 GBp from 1,175 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.

