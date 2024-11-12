National Grid price target raised to 1,150 GBp from 1,125 GBp at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on National Grid (NGG) to 1,150 GBp from 1,125 GBp and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
