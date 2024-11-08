National Grid price target lowered to 1,175 GBp from 1,200 GBp at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on National Grid (NGG) to 1,175 GBp from 1,200 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
