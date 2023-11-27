National Grid Plc - ADR (NGG) Price Target Increased by 5.04% to 74.15

The average one-year price target for National Grid Plc - ADR (NYSE:NGG) has been revised to 74.15 / share. This is an increase of 5.04% from the prior estimate of 70.59 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 59.48 to a high of 89.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.13% from the latest reported closing price of 64.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Grid Plc - ADR. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGG is 0.14%, a decrease of 7.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.77% to 35,008K shares. The put/call ratio of NGG is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,521K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,646K shares, representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGG by 2.90% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,314K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,347K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGG by 75.56% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 2,725K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,872K shares, representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGG by 47.67% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,802K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,775K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGG by 75.20% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,380K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,346K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGG by 87.60% over the last quarter.

National Grid Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National Grid plc is a British multinational electricity and gas utility company headquartered in London, England. Its principal activities are in the United Kingdom, where it owns and operates electricity and natural gas transmission networks, and in the Northeastern United States, where as well as operating transmission networks, the company produces and supplies electricity and gas, providing both to customers in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.