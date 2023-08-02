National Grid (NGGTF) Price Target Increased by 7.83% to 15.32

The average one-year price target for National Grid (OTC:NGGTF) has been revised to 15.32 / share. This is an increase of 7.83% from the prior estimate of 14.20 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.17 to a high of 17.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.01% from the latest reported closing price of 13.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Grid. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGGTF is 0.86%, an increase of 11.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.17% to 627,461K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 54,890K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,224K shares, representing an increase of 13.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGGTF by 32.32% over the last quarter.

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 53,327K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,203K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGGTF by 5.47% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 48,208K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,091K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGGTF by 13.21% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 46,932K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,441K shares, representing an increase of 9.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGGTF by 26.70% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 27,962K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,772K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGGTF by 5.34% over the last quarter.

