National Grid (NGG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of National Grid plc (Symbol: NGG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.80, changing hands as low as $55.96 per share. National Grid plc shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NGG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NGG's low point in its 52 week range is $42.4069 per share, with $66.1429 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.