National Grid FY21 Profit Climbs, Lifts Dividend; Issues 5-year Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - National Grid (NG.L, NGG), an energy transmission and distribution company, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2021 profit before tax climbed 19 percent to 2.08 billion pounds from last year's 1.75 billion pounds.

Earnings per share were 46.3 pence, up from 36.3 pence a year ago.

Underlying profit before tax was 2.41 billion pounds, compared to 2.49 billion pounds last year. Underlying earnings per share were 54.2 pence, compared to 58.2 pence a year ago.

Revenue increased to 14.78 billion pounds from 14.54 billion pounds a year ago.

Further, for 2021, the Board has recommended an increase in the final dividend to 32.16 pence per ordinary share or $2.2812 per American Depositary Share, which will be paid to shareholders on the register as at June 4.

If approved, this will bring the full year dividend to 49.16 pence per ordinary share, an increase of 1.2 percent.

A scrip dividend alternative will again be offered in respect of the 2020/21 final dividend.

Looking ahead, the company issued five-year outlook for capital investment, asset growth and earnings.

From 2021 through to 2026, the company projects compound annual growth rate in underlying earnings per share to be in the 5 - 7 percent range, including long run average scrip take up of 25 percent per annum. The company expects to deliver earnings growth at or above the top end of this range in the early years of this period.

The company expects to invest 30 billion pounds to 35 billion pounds across its energy networks and adjacent businesses, in the UK and US, over the five-year period to 2026.

The five-year financial framework assumes the inclusion of WPD, the sale of NECO (Rhode Island) completing in the first quarter of calendar year 2022 and the sale of a majority stake of Gas Transmission being completed during fiscal 2023.

