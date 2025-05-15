National Grid FY Underlying Profit Up 20% Despite 7% Gross Revenue Decline

(RTTNews) - National Grid plc (NG.L, NGG), on Thursday, reported a 10% increase in statutory operating profit for the full year, reaching £4,934 million, while underlying operating profit rose 12% to £5,357 million.

National Grid's profit before tax surged 20% year-over-year, climbing to £3,650 million in statutory terms and £4,071 million on an underlying basis. Earnings per share also improved, rising 8% to 60.0p from the prior year's 55.5p in statutory terms.

Underlying earnings soared 20% to £3,452 million from £2,879 million last year. Earnings per share rose 2% to 73.3p from the previous year's 72.1p per share on an underlying basis.

Gross revenue declined 7% to £18,378 million from £19,850 million generated in the previous year.

Despite the overall financial growth, dividends per share saw a 20% decline, dropping to 46.72p from 58.52p last year. However, when adjusted for rebasing, the dividend per share increased 3% to 46.72p from 45.26p.

John Pettigrew, Chief Executive, said: "We've made significant progress in the first year of our five-year financial framework, with record capital investment of almost £10 billion, 20% higher than 2024, helping to drive regulated asset growth of around 10% this year. Strong performance across all areas of the business underpins our plans to successfully invest c.£60 billion over five years. At a time of international economic uncertainty, National Grid continues to provide stable and predictable growth through our resilient business model. We remain focused on delivering secure, affordable and clean energy to our customers and communities, and providing long-term value and returns for our shareholders."

