National Grid Expects Annual Results In Line With View

(RTTNews) - National Grid Plc (NG.L, NGG) on Thursday, in its pre-close trading update for the year ended March 31, said that its performance is in line with expectations. The trading is consistent with the outlook given during the half-year results, at constant currency.

Earlier, the British electricity and gas utility company had said that it continues to expect full-year underlying earnings per share to be a strong operational performance, reflecting year-on-year operating profit growth of around 10 percent, as well as reduced financing costs due to lower average net debt.

The company is scheduled to reports its annual results on May 15.

