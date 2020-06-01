National Grid Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NGG

In trading on Monday, shares of National Grid plc (Symbol: NGG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $58.13, changing hands as high as $58.58 per share. National Grid plc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NGG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NGG's low point in its 52 week range is $44.29 per share, with $69.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.26.

