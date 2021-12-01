National Grid: WPD To Submit Final RIIO-ED2 Business Plans To Ofgem

(RTTNews) - National Grid plc (NGG, NG.L) Wednesday said that Western Power Distribution or WPD, the recently acquired UK Electricity Distribution business, will submit its final business plans to Ofgem for the 2023-2028 RIIO-ED2 period.

The plans include a financial framework that takes account of recent regulatory precedent as well as the uncertainty around the pace of the energy transition and its impact on electricity distribution investment.

WPD's plan has a baseline totex spend of 6.7 billion pounds over the five years. The investment represents an annual average step up of nearly 30% compared to ED1 levels, which will fund the business plan commitments to provide the system capability to cater for a further 1.5 million EVs and 600,000 heat pumps.

The company said its plans have been developed following largest ever consultation process with over 25,000 stakeholders.

In a statement, National Grid said, "We look forward to engaging further with all our stakeholders as we explain and debate our plans, including through the open forums from March 2022, ahead of draft determinations from Ofgem in summer 2022, and final determinations in late 2022."

In London, National Grid shares were trading at 995.50 pence, down 1.10 percent.

