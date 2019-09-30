Markets
National General Holdings Corp's 7.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

In trading on Monday, shares of National General Holdings Corp's 7.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: NGHCP) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.875), with shares changing hands as low as $24.96 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.51% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NGHCP was trading at a 1.20% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 7.04% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NGHCP shares, versus NGHC:

Below is a dividend history chart for NGHCP, showing historical dividend payments on National General Holdings Corp's 7.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Monday trading, National General Holdings Corp's 7.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: NGHCP) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NGHC) are up about 1.1%.

