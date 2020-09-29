National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NGHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that NGHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.9, the dividend yield is .59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NGHC was $33.9, representing a -1.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.48 and a 186.8% increase over the 52 week low of $11.82.

NGHC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Progressive Corporation (PGR) and Chubb Limited (CB). NGHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.56. Zacks Investment Research reports NGHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 45.82%, compared to an industry average of -2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NGHC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NGHC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NGHC as a top-10 holding:

Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD)

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT)

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FYX with an increase of 26.21% over the last 100 days. ISMD has the highest percent weighting of NGHC at 10000%.

