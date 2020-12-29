National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NGHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NGHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.14, the dividend yield is .59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NGHC was $34.14, representing a -0.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.48 and a 188.83% increase over the 52 week low of $11.82.

NGHC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). NGHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.9. Zacks Investment Research reports NGHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 44.18%, compared to an industry average of -11.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NGHC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.