National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NGHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.89, the dividend yield is .91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NGHC was $21.89, representing a -18.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.73 and a 9.01% increase over the 52 week low of $20.08.

NGHC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and American International Group, Inc. (AIG). NGHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.02. Zacks Investment Research reports NGHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 26.79%, compared to an industry average of 11.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NGHC Dividend History page.

