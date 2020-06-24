Markets
National General Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NGHC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of National General Holdings Corp (Symbol: NGHC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.52, changing hands as low as $20.25 per share. National General Holdings Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NGHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

National General Holdings Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, NGHC's low point in its 52 week range is $11.8201 per share, with $25.385 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.29.

