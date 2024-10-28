News & Insights

National Fuel reinstated with an Underperform at BofA

October 28, 2024 — 06:20 am EDT

BofA reinstated coverage of National Fuel (NFG) with an Underperform rating and $62 price target The company’s diversified portfolio was a tailwind in 2024 as natural gas prices deteriorated, but the firm sees the same characteristics as a headwind in 2025 as the combination of share outperformance and lack of operational leverage to natural gas prices “leaves the stock with little upside to our view of fair value,” the analyst tells investors.

Read More on NFG:

NFG

NFG

