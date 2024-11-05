National Fuel Gas's Earnings Outlook

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that National Fuel Gas will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84.

Anticipation surrounds National Fuel Gas's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.02% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at National Fuel Gas's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.96 1.54 1.33 0.85 EPS Actual 0.99 1.79 1.46 0.78 Price Change % 1.0% 3.0% 6.0% 3.0%

National Fuel Gas Share Price Analysis

Shares of National Fuel Gas were trading at $59.8 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on National Fuel Gas

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding National Fuel Gas.

The consensus rating for National Fuel Gas is Neutral, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $71.5, there's a potential 19.57% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Southwest Gas Hldgs, UGI and New Jersey Resources, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Southwest Gas Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $74.0, indicating a potential 23.75% upside. UGI received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $27.0, implying a potential 54.85% downside. New Jersey Resources received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $49.0, implying a potential 18.06% downside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Southwest Gas Hldgs, UGI and New Jersey Resources, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity National Fuel Gas Neutral -2.63% $170.46M -1.69% Southwest Gas Hldgs Neutral -8.62% $200.52M 0.54% UGI Neutral -16.82% $741M -1.03% New Jersey Resources Neutral 4.38% $55.19M -0.54%

Key Takeaway:

National Fuel Gas is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Delving into National Fuel Gas's Background

National Fuel Gas Co is a diversified energy company engaged in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. The operating segments of the company are the Exploration and Production segment, the Pipeline and Storage segment, the Gathering segment, and the Utility segment. Geographically it generates revenue from the United States and majorly it generates revenue from Exploration and Production segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of National Fuel Gas

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: National Fuel Gas's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.63%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: National Fuel Gas's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -12.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): National Fuel Gas's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.69%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): National Fuel Gas's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.63%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: National Fuel Gas's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.86, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for National Fuel Gas visit their earnings calendar on our site.

