National Fuel Gas Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

National Fuel Gas Company NFG reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted operating earnings of 77 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents by 7.2%. The bottom line also decreased 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of 78 cents.



NFG reported fiscal 2024 earnings of $5.01 per share compared with $5.17 in fiscal 2023, reflecting a year-over-year decrease of 3.1%.

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

NFG’s Total Revenues



NFG reported sales of $372.1 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $482 million by 22.9%. However, the top line rose 0.8% from the prior-year recorded figure of $368.9 million.



NFG reported total revenues of $1.94 billion in fiscal 2024 compared with $2.17 billion in fiscal 2023, highlighting a year-over-year decrease of 10.5%.

National Fuel Gas Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

National Fuel Gas Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | National Fuel Gas Company Quote

NFG’s Segmental Revenues



Utility: Revenues in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $79.8 million, up 1.2% from $78.9 million in the year-ago quarter.



Pipeline and Storage and Gathering: Revenues amounted to $70.7 million, reflecting a 1.4% increase from $69.7 million in the year-ago quarter.



Exploration and Production and Other Revenues: Revenues in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $221.5 million, up 0.5% from $220.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of NFG’s Q4 Release



Total operating expenses increased 133.4% to $568.6 million year over year. This was due to higher operation and maintenance expenses.



The operating loss was $196.6 million against an income of $125.3 million in the year-ago quarter.



Interest expenses totaled $33 million, up 16% from the year-ago figure of $28.5 million.



The Exploration & Production segment produced 91.9 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas, down 2% year over year. The company voluntarily curtailed 1.5 Bcf of production due to low in-basin pricing during the quarter.

NFG’s Financial Highlights



As of Sept. 30, 2024, National Fuel Gas had cash and temporary cash investments of $38.2 million compared with $55.4 million as of Sept. 30, 2023.



Net cash provided by operating activities for fiscal 2024 totaled $1.07 billion compared with $1.24 billion in the year-ago period.



Total capital expenditures in fiscal 2024 totaled $0.93 billion compared with $1.01 billion in fiscal 2023.

NFG’s Guidance



NFG updated its fiscal 2025 earnings projection to the range of $5.50-$6.00 per share from the previously anticipated $5.75-$6.25 range. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $5.69 per share.



The company still expects its capital expenditure for fiscal 2025 to be in the range of $885-970 million. It expects production volume in the band of 400-420 Bcf for the same year.

NFG’s Zacks Rank



National Fuel Gas currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

An Upcoming Release



NewJersey Resources NJR is scheduled to report fiscal fourth-quarter results on Nov. 25 after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 196.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $407 million, which calls for a year-over-year improvement of 22.8%.

Recent Releases



Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. SWX recorded third-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 9 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents by 28.6%. However, the bottom line decreased 47.1% from the year-ago quarter’s 17 cents.



Operating revenues totaled $1.08 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 billion by 4.8%. The top line decreased 7.7% from $1.17 billion reported in the prior-year quarter.



ONE Gas, Inc. OGS reported third-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 34 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents by 17.1%. The figure also came in 24.4% lower than the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 45 cents per share.



ONE Gas recorded revenues of $340.4 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $363 million by 6.3%. However, the top line increased 1.4% from $335.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.