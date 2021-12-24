National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for National Fuel Gas, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$641m ÷ (US$7.5b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, National Fuel Gas has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Gas Utilities industry average of 5.7% it's much better.

NYSE:NFG Return on Capital Employed December 24th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for National Fuel Gas compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering National Fuel Gas here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Over the past five years, National Fuel Gas' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at National Fuel Gas in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that National Fuel Gas has been paying out a decent 37% of its earnings to shareholders. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

On another note, while the change in ROCE trend might not scream for attention, it's interesting that the current liabilities have actually gone up over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 17% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than10% because total capital employed would be higher.The 10% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 17% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. So while current liabilities isn't high right now, keep an eye out in case it increases further, because this can introduce some elements of risk.

The Bottom Line On National Fuel Gas' ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to National Fuel Gas' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And with the stock having returned a mere 30% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

