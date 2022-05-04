National Fuel Gas (NFG) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

National Fuel Gas Company NFG is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on May 6 before market open. National Fuel Gas witnessed an earnings surprise of 9.6% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

An improvement in commodity prices and the higher production from acquired assets in the Appalachian region are likely to have boosted the performance in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The expanding operations and growth in the interstate pipeline are likely to have generated additional revenues in the fiscal second quarter.



National Fuel Gas’ second-quarter fiscal 2022 results are likely to be impacted by higher operating and maintenance expenses.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.68 per share, indicating an increase of 25.4% from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter 2022 sales is pegged at $664.6 million, indicating an increase of 20.6% from the year-ago reported figure.

What the Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NFG this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here as you will see below.

National Fuel Gas Company Price and EPS Surprise

National Fuel Gas Company price-eps-surprise | National Fuel Gas Company Quote

Earnings ESP: National Fuel Gas has an Earnings ESP of -0.49%.You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, National Fuel Gas sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector who have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in the upcoming releases.



NewJersey Resources NJR is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 5 before market open. NewJersey Resources has an Earnings ESP of +2.36% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. NJR’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 6%.



MGE Energy MGEE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 5 before market open. MGE Energy has an Earnings ESP of +3.63% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. MGEE’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 6.1%.



Dominion Energy D is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 5 before market open. Dominion Energy has an Earnings ESP of +0.42% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. D’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 6.1%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.