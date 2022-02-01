National Fuel Gas (NFG) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

National Fuel Gas Company NFG is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Feb 4 before the market opens.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

An improvement in commodity prices and higher production from acquired assets in the Appalachian region are likely to have boosted the performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Expanding operations and growth in the interstate pipeline are likely to have generated additional revenues in the fiscal first quarter.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.42 per share, indicating an increase of 33.96% from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter 2022 sales is pegged at $569.37 million, indicating an increase of 29.06% from the year-ago reported figure.

What the Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for National Fuel Gasthis time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here as you will see below.

National Fuel Gas Company Price and EPS Surprise

National Fuel Gas Company price-eps-surprise | National Fuel Gas Company Quote

Earnings ESP: NFG has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Currently, NFG carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector who have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in the upcoming releases.

ONE Gas OGS is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 4 before the market opens. ONE Gas has an Earnings ESP of +0.60% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OGS’ 2022 earnings per share (EPS) has surged 5.91% year over year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP BEP is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 4 before the market opens. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has an Earnings ESP of +984.62% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BEP’s 2022 EPS has surged 114.74% year over year.

The Southern Company SO is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 17 before the market opens. The Southern Company has an Earnings ESP of +0.23% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SO’s 2022 EPS has risen 4.53% year over year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.