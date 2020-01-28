National Fuel Gas (NFG) to Post Q1 Earnings: What to Expect
National Fuel Gas Company NFG is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings on Jan 31. This natural gas distribution company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 1.89% in the last reported quarter.
Factors to Consider
National Fuel Gas’ first-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings are likely to have benefited from ongoing cost-management initiatives and long-term firm transportation commitments.
The company expects production to decline moderately on a sequential basis due to new pads brought online during the quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total gas production for the to-be-reported quarter is 56,486 million cubic feet (MMcf), indicating an increase from the year-ago reported figure of 49,239 MMcf.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings per share and total revenues is pegged at 96 cents and $525 million, respectively.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for National Fuel Gas this time around. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP (which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate), and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to surpass estimates. That is not the case here as you will see below.
National Fuel Gas Company Price and EPS Surprise
National Fuel Gas Company price-eps-surprise | National Fuel Gas Company Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.18%.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, National Fuel Gas carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to deliver a positive earnings surprise in the upcoming releases:
PPL Corporation PPL is slated to release fourth-quarter 2019 earnings on Feb 13. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.31% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Spire Inc. SR is set to release first-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings on Feb 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.09% and a Zacks Rank #2.
CenterPoint Energy Inc. CNP is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2019 earnings on Feb 27. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.09% and a Zacks Rank #3.
