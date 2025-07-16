National Fuel Gas (NFG) Surges 5.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

National Fuel Gas (NFG) shares rallied 5.7% in the last trading session to close at $88.82. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.4% gain over the past four weeks.

National Fuel Gas will serve as a key transporter of the natural gas required to fuel the new Shippingport Power Station, which is expected to consume up to 800 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d). The company intends to effectively utilize its interstate pipeline network to provide reliable deliveries of Appalachian Basin natural gas directly to the facility. National Fuel Gas is poised to benefit from this secure, high-volume, long-duration transportation revenues and increased pipeline utilization.



National Fuel Gas is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in artificial intelligence and data centers. It can address the growing demand for gas-fired power production, thanks to its vertically integrated natural gas infrastructure in the low-cost Appalachian Basin.

This energy company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +47.5%. Revenues are expected to be $617.15 million, up 47.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For National Fuel Gas, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on NFG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

National Fuel Gas is part of the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry. Tidewater (TDW), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3.4% lower at $48.66. TDW has returned 6.1% in the past month.

For Tidewater, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +17.6% over the past month to $0.28. This represents a change of -70.2% from what the company reported a year ago. Tidewater currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

