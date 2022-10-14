National Fuel Gas (NFG) Stock Moves -1.67%: What You Should Know

National Fuel Gas (NFG) closed the most recent trading day at $63.09, moving -1.67% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 9.43% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's loss of 14.78% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

National Fuel Gas will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.28, up 34.74% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $489.04 million, up 37.38% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for National Fuel Gas. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.06% higher. National Fuel Gas is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, National Fuel Gas is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.83. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.43.

Meanwhile, NFG's PEG ratio is currently 0.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Gas Distribution was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.8 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Gas Distribution industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



