National Fuel Gas (NFG) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, National Fuel Gas (NFG) closed at $62.38, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had lost 12.11% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Utilities sector's loss of 15.22% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 8.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from National Fuel Gas as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post earnings of $1.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 37.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $492.36 million, up 38.31% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for National Fuel Gas should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.33% higher. National Fuel Gas currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that National Fuel Gas has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.5 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.16.

Investors should also note that NFG has a PEG ratio of 0.62 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Gas Distribution was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.74 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Gas Distribution industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.