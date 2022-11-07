National Fuel Gas (NFG) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates

National Fuel Gas Company NFG posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $1.19 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 by 5.6%. The bottom line improved 25.3% from the year-ago figure of 95 cents per share.



GAAP earnings for the reported quarter were $1.71 per share, up 80% from the year-ago figure of 95 cents.



Fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share were $5.88, up 37.1% year over year. The fiscal earnings of NFG were within the guided range of $5.85-$5.95 per share.

Total Revenues

Total revenues of $435 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $494 million by 11.9%.



The top line improved however 22.2% from the prior-year figure of $356 million. The year-over-year rise was primarily due to higher contributions from National Fuel Gas’ utility, energy marketing, exploration, production, pipeline and storage segments.



Fiscal 2022 revenues were $2,186.1 million, up 25.4% year over year.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses for the reported quarter increased 15.1% from the year-ago level to $257.1 million due to price hikes in purchased gas and operating and maintenance expenses.



The operating income for the reported quarter was up 34.4% year over year to $177.8 million.



NFG incurred interest expenses of $30.2 million, up 0.3% from the year-ago figure of $30.1 million.

Financial Highlights

As of Sep 30, 2022, National Fuel Gas had cash and temporary cash investments of $46.1 million compared with $31.5 million as of Sep 30, 2021.



The long-term debt (excluding current maturities) was $2,083.4 million as of Sep 30, 2022 compared with the Sep 30, 2021 level of $2,628.7 million.



The company’s net cash provided by operating activities for fiscal 2022 was $812.5 million, up from $791.6 million recorded in the year-ago period.



Total capital expenditures for fiscal 2022 were $811.8 million compared with $751.7 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

National Fuel Gas lowered its fiscal 2023 earnings guidance to the range of $6.40-$6.90 per share from the earlier range of $7.25-$7.75 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $7.44 per share.



NFG reiterated its consolidated capital expenditures for fiscal 2023 in the range of $830-$940 million. NFG continues to expect fiscal 2023 production guidance in the range of 370-390 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe).

Zacks Rank

National Fuel Gas currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

