National Fuel Gas (NFG) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Lag

National Fuel Gas Company NFG reported fiscal third-quarter 2023 adjusted operating earnings of $1.01 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents by 12.2%. The bottom line declined 34.3% from the year-ago figure of $1.54.



GAAP earnings in the quarter were $1 per share, down 14.5% from the year-ago level of $1.17.

Total Revenues

Sales of $428.7 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $480 million by 10.7%.



The top line decreased 14.7% from the prior-year figure of $502.6 million. The year-over-year fall was primarily due to the loss of operations related to the divestiture of Seneca’s crude oil production in California and contract expirations in the pipeline and storage segment.

National Fuel Gas Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

National Fuel Gas Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | National Fuel Gas Company Quote

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses decreased 17.9% to $274.6 million year over year. This was primarily due to price hikes in purchased gas expenses.



Operating income was down 14.7% year over year to $154.1 million.



Interest expenses totaled $26.3 million, down 12.6% from the year-ago figure of $30.1 million.

Financial Highlights

As of Jun 30, 2023, National Fuel Gas had cash and temporary cash investments of $53.4 million compared with $46.1 million as of Sep 30, 2022.



Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) was $2,383.7 million as of Jun 30, 2023, compared with $2,083.4 million as of Sep 30, 2022.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of fiscal 2023 was $1055.1 million compared with $654 million in the year-ago period.



Total capital expenditures in the first nine months of fiscal 2023 totaled $727.7 million compared with $592.5 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Guidance

National Fuel Gas narrowed its fiscal 2023 earnings guidance to the range of $5.15-$5.25 per share from $5.10-$5.40. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $5.11 per share.



NFG now expects capital expenditures in the $905-$970 million range for fiscal 2023 compared with its earlier prediction of $865-$975 million. It expects production volume in the band of 370-380 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) for the same year.

Zacks Rank

National Fuel Gas currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

New Jersey Resources NJR reported fiscal third-quarter 2023 earnings of 10 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents per share by 433.3%. The earnings showed an improvement of 350% from the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NJR’ 2023 earnings stands at $2.63 per share, implying a year-over-year improvement of 5.2%.



Atmos Energy ATO reported fiscal third-quarter 2023 earnings of 94 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents per share by 3.1%. The earnings showed an improvement of 2.2% from the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATO’s 2023 earnings stands at $6.06 per share, implying a year-over-year improvement of 8.2%.



Spire Inc. SR reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 loss of 42 cents per share, much wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SR’s 2023 earnings stands at $4.27 per share, implying a year-over-year improvement of 10.6%.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spire Inc. (SR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.