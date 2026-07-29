National Fuel Gas (NFG) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2026, National Fuel Gas (NFG) reported revenue of $537.5 million, up 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.54, compared to $1.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $564.39 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.47, the EPS surprise was +4.76%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total Production - Gas : 104,285.00 MMcf versus 108,554.60 MMcf estimated by two analysts on average.

: 104,285.00 MMcf versus 108,554.60 MMcf estimated by two analysts on average. Weighted Average Prices (Per Mcf) before Hedging - Gas : $2.25 versus $2.19 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.25 versus $2.19 estimated by two analysts on average. Total Production : 104,285.00 MMcfe compared to the 108,554.60 MMcfe average estimate based on two analysts.

: 104,285.00 MMcfe compared to the 108,554.60 MMcfe average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue from External Customers- Utility : $165.42 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $160.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

: $165.42 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $160.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%. Revenue from External Customers- Pipeline and Storage : $69.56 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $67.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

: $69.56 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $67.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%. Total Operating Revenues- Utility : $165.5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $160.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

: $165.5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $160.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%. Total Operating Revenues- Pipeline and Storage : $106.54 million compared to the $105.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +51.1% year over year.

: $106.54 million compared to the $105.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +51.1% year over year. Intersegment Revenues- Pipeline and Storage : $36.98 million compared to the $37.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.

: $36.98 million compared to the $37.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year. Operating Income- Pipeline and Storage : $47.28 million compared to the $44.23 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $47.28 million compared to the $44.23 million average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Income (Loss)- Corporate : $-12.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-5.53 million.

: $-12.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-5.53 million. Operating Income- Utility: $9.06 million compared to the $3.7 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how National Fuel Gas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for National Fuel Gas here>>>

Shares of National Fuel Gas have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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