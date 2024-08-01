National Fuel Gas (NFG) Q3 Earnings Beat, Sales Decline Y/Y

National Fuel Gas Company NFG reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted operating earnings of 99 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents by 7.6%. However, the bottom line decreased 2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.01.



GAAP earnings for the quarter were 59 cents per share, down 41% from the year-ago level of $1.00.

Total Revenues

NFG reported sales of $417.4 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $528 million by 20.9%. The top line also declined 2.6% from the prior-year recorded figure of $428.7 million.

National Fuel Gas Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

National Fuel Gas Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | National Fuel Gas Company Quote

Segmental Revenues

Utility: Revenues totaled $124.8 million, down 13.6% from $144.5 million in the year-ago quarter.



Exploration and Production and Other Revenues: Revenues totaled $220.9 million, up 2% from $216.6 million in the year-ago quarter.



Pipeline and Storage and Gathering: Revenues amounted to $71.7 million, implying a 6.1% increase from $67.6 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses increased 70.7% to $468.9 million year over year. This was primarily due to higher operation and maintenance expenses and higher depreciation and amortization.



Operating loss was $51.4 million against an income of $154.1 million in the year-ago quarter.



Interest expenses totaled $32.9 million, up 25.1% from the year-ago figure of $26.3 million.



The Exploration & Production segment produced 96.5 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas, up 2% year over year despite approximately 5.6 Bcf of price-related curtailments in the quarter.

Financial Highlights

As of Jun 30, 2024, National Fuel Gas had cash and temporary cash investments of $81.4 million compared with $55.4 million as of Sep 30, 2023.



Net cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 totaled $0.87 billion compared with $1.06 billion in the year-ago period.



Capital expenditures amounted to $684.2 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2024 compared with $727.7 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

NFG narrowed its fiscal 2024 earnings projection to the range of $5.00-$5.10 per share from the previously anticipated $4.75-$5.05. The company expects its fiscal 2025 earnings to be in the range of $5.75-$6.25 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $6.05 per share.



The company expects its capital expenditure for fiscal 2024 and 2025 to be in the range of $890-970 million and $885-970 million, respectively.



It lowered its production volume expectation to the band of 390-400 Bcf from the previously anticipated 390-405 Bcf, and the same for 2025 is estimated to be in the range of 400-420 Bcf.

Zacks Rank

National Fuel Gas currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

ONE Gas, Inc. OGS is slated to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 5, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 49 cents per share.



OGS’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 0.9% in the past four quarters.



Southwest Gas SWX is slated to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 6, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 43 cents per share.



SWX’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 104.4% in the past four quarters.



Atmos Energy Corporation ATO is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 7, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.05 per share.



ATO’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.3% in the past four quarters.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.