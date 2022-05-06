National Fuel Gas (NFG) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Sales Rise

National Fuel Gas Company NFG posted second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $1.68 per share, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line improved by 25.4% from the year-ago figure of $1.34 per share.



GAAP earnings for the reported quarter were $1.82 per share, up 48% from the year-ago figure of $1.23. The difference between operating and GAAP earnings for the reported quarter was due to an impact of 16 cents from the reduction of other post-retirement regulatory liability, net of tax and 2 cents unrealized loss on other investments.

Total Revenues

Total revenues of $701.72 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $665 million by 5.6%.



The top line improved by 27.4% from the prior-year figure of $551.1 million. The year-over-year rise was primarily due to higher contributions from National Fuel Gas’ utility and energy marketing and exploration and production segments.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses for the reported quarter increased 35.1% from the year-ago level to $455.4 million due to an increase in operating and maintenance expenses.



The operating income for the reported quarter was up 15.1% year over year to $246.4 million.



NFG incurred interest expenses of $30.1 million, down 38.3% from the year-ago figure of $48.8 million.

Financial Highlights

As of Mar 31, 2022, National Fuel Gas had cash and temporary cash investments of $52.6 million compared with $79.1 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



The long-term debt (excluding current maturities) was $2,081.5 million as of Mar 31, 2022 compared with the Dec 31, 2021 level of $2,629.6 million.



The company’s net cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended Mar 31 was $425.6 million, up from the $417.1 million recorded in the year-ago period.



Total capital expenditure for the first six months ended Mar 31 was $415.4 million, up from $338.9 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

National Fuel Gas increased its fiscal 2022 earnings guidance to the range of $5.70-$6.00 per share from the prior expectation of the $5.20-$5.50 band. The midpoint of the new guidance is $5.85, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric of $6.07 per share.



National Fuel Gas increased its fiscal 2022 capex guidance to the range of $725-$870 million from the prior expectation of the $665-$810 million range.



National Fuel Gas updated its fiscal 2022 production guidance to the range of 340-360 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) from the prior expectation in the range of 340-365 Bcfe.

Zacks Rank

