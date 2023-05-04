National Fuel Gas (NFG) Q2 Earnings Disappoint, Sales Rise Y/Y

National Fuel Gas Company NFG reported fiscal second-quarter 2023 adjusted operating earnings of $1.54 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 by 0.6%. The bottom line also declined 8.3% from the year-ago figure of $1.68.



GAAP earnings for the quarter were $1.53 per share, down 16% from the year-ago level of $1.82.

Total Revenues

Sales of $717.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $686 million by 4.5%.



The top line also improved 2.2% from the prior-year figure of $701.7 million. The year-over-year rise was primarily due to higher contributions from NFG’s Utility segment.

National Fuel Gas Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

National Fuel Gas Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | National Fuel Gas Company Quote

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses increased 8.9% to $495.9 million year over year. This was primarily due to price hikes in purchased gas expenses.



Operating income was down 10.1% year over year to $221.4 million.



Interest expenses totaled $27.6 million, down 8.3% from the year-ago figure of $30.1 million.

Financial Highlights

As of Mar 31, 2023, National Fuel Gas had cash and temporary cash investments of $71.5 million compared with $46.1 million as of Sep 30, 2022.



Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) was $2,085.2 million as of Mar 31, 2023, compared with $2,083.4 million as of Sep 30, 2022.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the first six months of fiscal 2023 was $711.2 million compared with $425.6 million in the year-ago period.



Total capital expenditures in the first six months of fiscal 2023 totaled $496.4 million compared with $415.4 million in the corresponding period of 2022.



Guidance

National Fuel Gas revised its fiscal 2023 earnings guidance to the range of $5.10-$5.40 per share from $5.35-$5.75 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $5.11 per share.



NFG expects capital expenditures in the $830-$940 million range for fiscal 2023. It continues to expect production volume in the band of 370-390 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) for the same year.

Zacks Rank

National Fuel Gas currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Atmos Energy Corporation ATO reported fiscal second-quarter 2023 earnings of $2.48 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 by 0.4%.



ATO’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is currently pinned at 7.48%. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings per share (EPS) stands at $6, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.14%.



Spire Inc. SR reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $3.70 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.49 by 6%.



SR’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently pinned at 4.22%. The consensus estimate for 2023 EPS stands at $4.22, implying a year-over-year improvement of 9.33%.



ONE Gas, Inc. OGS reported first-quarter 2023 operating EPS of $1.84, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 by 0.54%.



OGS’ long-term earnings growth rate is currently pinned at 5%. The consensus mark for 2023 EPS stands at $4.14, indicating growth of 1.47% year over year.





