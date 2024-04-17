National Fuel Gas (NFG) Price Target Increased by 9.09% to 65.28

The average one-year price target for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) has been revised to 65.28 / share. This is an increase of 9.09% from the prior estimate of 59.84 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 56.56 to a high of 75.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.19% from the latest reported closing price of 51.73 / share.

National Fuel Gas Declares $0.50 Dividend

On March 11, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($1.98 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 28, 2024 received the payment on April 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $51.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.83%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.56%, the lowest has been 2.46%, and the highest has been 5.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.48 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 896 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Fuel Gas. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFG is 0.25%, a decrease of 2.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 82,984K shares. The put/call ratio of NFG is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,354K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,869K shares, representing a decrease of 15.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFG by 27.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,884K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,861K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFG by 12.94% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,787K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,870K shares, representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFG by 13.25% over the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners holds 2,533K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,594K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFG by 50.44% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 2,424K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,456K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFG by 9.46% over the last quarter.

National Fuel Gas Background Information

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility.

