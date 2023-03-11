National Fuel Gas (NFG) Declares $0.48 Dividend

National Fuel Gas said on March 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.90 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.48 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $55.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.43%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.42%, the lowest has been 2.46%, and the highest has been 5.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.48% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Fuel Gas is $71.66. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 29.48% from its latest reported closing price of $55.34.

The projected annual revenue for National Fuel Gas is $2,499MM, an increase of 8.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 985 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Fuel Gas. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 3.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFG is 0.27%, a decrease of 10.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.66% to 81,107K shares. The put/call ratio of NFG is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

SDY - SPDR Dividend ETF holds 3,476K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,397K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFG by 9.75% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,825K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,673K shares, representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFG by 5.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,776K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,722K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFG by 3.12% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,582K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,603K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFG by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 2,418K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,422K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFG by 3.21% over the last quarter.

National Fuel Gas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility.

