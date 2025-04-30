NATIONAL FUEL GAS Earnings Results: $NFG Reports Quarterly Earnings

NATIONAL FUEL GAS ($NFG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $2.39 per share, beating estimates of $2.17 by $0.22. The company also reported revenue of $729,950,000, missing estimates of $778,870,085 by $-48,920,085.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS Insider Trading Activity

NATIONAL FUEL GAS insiders have traded $NFG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUSTIN I LOWETH (Pres - Seneca Resources) sold 19,532 shares for an estimated $1,216,232

DONNA L DECAROLIS (President - NFG Dist. Corp.) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $625,770

NATIONAL FUEL GAS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of NATIONAL FUEL GAS stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NATIONAL FUEL GAS Government Contracts

We have seen $130,915 of award payments to $NFG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

