National Fuel Gas Company Reports Strong Q2 Fiscal 2025 Results with 32% Increase in Earnings Per Share

National Fuel Gas Company reported increased Q2 2025 earnings, driven by higher natural gas production and favorable rate settlements.

National Fuel Gas Company announced its second-quarter financial results for fiscal year 2025, reporting a 32% increase in GAAP net income to $216 million, or $2.37 per share, alongside an adjusted operating income of $218 million, reflecting a 34% per share increase. The company achieved record natural gas production of 105.5 Bcf through its subsidiary, Seneca, primarily driven by successful new well pads in the Eastern Development Area. The utility segment experienced significant growth, with net income rising by 44% linked to a rate settlement in New York. The company has updated its earnings guidance for fiscal 2025 to a range of $6.75 to $7.05 per share, bolstered by higher expected production and improved capital efficiency across its operations. CEO David P. Bauer highlighted the company's effective performance in both its upstream and regulated sectors, projecting continued strong returns and growth amidst a volatile energy market.

Potential Positives

  • GAAP net income of $216 million represents a significant 32% increase in earnings per share compared to the prior year.
  • Seneca Resources achieved a record production of 105.5 Bcf of natural gas, marking a 3% year-over-year increase, contributing to strong operational results.
  • The Utility segment reported a net income increase of 44% per share, driven by the recently implemented rate settlement in New York, indicating effective regulatory strategy.
  • The company raised its guidance for fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share to a range of $6.75 to $7.05, reflecting improved operational efficiency and anticipated higher production levels.

Potential Negatives

  • Increased interest expenses may concern investors, particularly given the company's substantial reliance on debt financing, which rose significantly compared to previous periods.
  • The corporate segment reported a net loss of $3.1 million, a notable decline from a negligible gain in the previous year, indicating potential operational issues affecting this segment.
  • Despite overall income growth, the company's GAAP earnings have decreased compared to the same period last year, raising questions about long-term sustainability amidst high volatility in natural gas prices and other operational challenges.

FAQ

What were National Fuel's second quarter earnings for fiscal 2025?

National Fuel reported a GAAP net income of $216 million, or $2.37 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

How much did National Fuel increase its earnings guidance?

The company raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $6.75 to $7.05.

Which segment saw the highest earnings growth?

The Utility segment experienced a significant earnings increase, reporting a net income of $63.5 million, up 44% year-over-year.

What was the production level for Seneca in this quarter?

Seneca achieved a record production of 105.5 Bcf of natural gas, marking a 3% increase from the previous year.

What did management highlight about National Fuel's operational strategy?

Management emphasized the success of the integrated Appalachian natural gas development program and improved capital efficiency driving strong results.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release



WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the second quarter of its 2025 fiscal year.




FISCAL 2025 SECOND QUARTER SUMMARY




  • GAAP net income of $216 million, or $2.37 per share, an increase of 32% per share compared to the prior year.


  • Adjusted operating results of $218 million, or $2.39 per share, an increase of 34% per share compared to the prior year. See non-GAAP reconciliation on page 2.


  • Seneca produced a record 105.5 Bcf of natural gas, an increase of 3% from the prior year and 8% sequentially, largely due to strong results from pads recently turned in line in the Eastern Development Area (“EDA”).


  • Utility segment net income of $63.5 million, or $0.70 per share, an increase of 44% per share compared to the prior year, primarily as a result of the New York jurisdiction’s 2024 rate settlement, which led to its first base rate increase since 2017.


  • Pipeline & Storage segment net income of $31.7 million, or $0.35 per share, an increase of 5% per share compared to the prior year. In addition, Empire Pipeline reached an agreement with its customers to amend its existing rate settlement, which was approved by the FERC on March 17, 2025, with new rates effective November 1, 2025.


  • The Company is increasing its guidance for fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share to a range of $6.75 to $7.05.




MANAGEMENT COMMENTS



David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “During our second quarter, National Fuel built upon its positive momentum which, along with the tailwind of higher natural gas price realizations, drove a 32% increase in earnings per share over the prior year.



“Our integrated Appalachian natural gas development program, focused on the highly prolific EDA, continues to deliver strong operational results and improving capital efficiency. Seneca’s recent well results exhibited the highest productivity we’ve seen to date, giving us further confidence in our deep, high-quality well inventory, and allowing us to increase our production guidance for fiscal 2025. On the regulated side of the business, we saw significant earnings growth during the quarter, driven by the ongoing impact of positive rate case outcomes that balance the continued investment in modernizing our infrastructure with the goal of maintaining affordable rates for our customers.



“National Fuel’s integrated natural gas business, track record of strong operational execution, and consistent approach to managing risk, collectively position us well to navigate an uncertain global economic backdrop. As such, we remain confident in our ability to provide strong returns, achieve our long-term growth targets, and continue to deliver shareholder value.”




RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS









Three Months Ended March 31,



(Thousands)


(Per Share)




2025




2024




2025




2024


Reported GAAP Earnings
$
216,358


$
166,272


$
2.37


$
1.80


Items impacting comparability:







Premiums paid on early redemption of debt (E&P / Midstream)

2,385








0.03






Tax impact of premiums paid on early redemption of debt

(642
)







(0.01
)





Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (E&P)

335



(536
)


0.00



0.00

Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset

(90
)


147



0.00



0.00

Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other)

(17
)


(769
)


0.00



(0.01
)

Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments

4



162



0.00



0.00


Adjusted Operating Results
$
218,333


$
165,276


$
2.39


$
1.79



FISCAL 2025 GUIDANCE UPDATE



National Fuel is increasing its guidance for fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share, which is now expected to be within a range of $6.75 to $7.05, an increase of $0.15 at the midpoint of the Company’s prior guidance range. This updated range incorporates our second quarter results as well as higher expected production and lower unit costs in the Exploration and Production segment for the remainder of the fiscal year.



The Company is assuming NYMEX natural gas prices will average $3.50 per MMBtu for the remaining six months of fiscal 2025 (no change from previous guidance), which approximates the current NYMEX forward curve at this time. Given the continued volatility in NYMEX natural gas prices, the Company is providing the following sensitivities to its adjusted operating results guidance range:





















NYMEX Assumption





Remaining 6 months





($/MMBtu)

Fiscal 2025




Adjusted Earnings




Per Share Sensitivities

$3.00
$6.50 - $6.80

$3.50
$6.75 - $7.05

$4.00
$7.05 - $7.35






The Company’s other fiscal 2025 guidance assumptions remain largely unchanged as detailed in the table on page 7.




FINANCING ACTIVITIES UPDATE



In February 2025, the Company issued $1 billion of new five- and ten-year notes (split in two equal tranches) to refinance the early redemption of $950 million of notes that were scheduled to mature in July 2025 and January 2026. In addition, the Company placed $50 million (plus interest) in trust for the benefit of holders of long-term debt issued under the Company’s 1974 Indenture and scheduled to mature in June 2025. Placing these funds in trust discharged the 1974 Indenture, relieving the Company from its obligations to comply with the indenture’s covenants. In connection with these transactions, the Company recognized an after-tax loss of $1.7 million, which is presented as an item impacting comparability for the quarter.




DISCUSSION OF SECOND QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT



The following earnings discussion of each operating segment for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 is summarized in a tabular form on pages 8 and 9 of this report (earnings drivers for the six months ended March 31, 2025 are summarized on pages 10 and 11). It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion.



Note that management defines adjusted operating results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.




Upstream Business




Exploration and Production Segment



The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC (“Seneca”). Seneca explores for, develops and produces primarily natural gas reserves in Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended



March 31,


(in thousands)


2025




2024



Variance

GAAP Earnings
$
97,828


$
62,065


$
35,763













Premiums paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax

1,045








1,045

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (2022 CA asset sale), net of tax

245



(389
)


634

Adjusted Operating Results
$
99,118


$
61,676


$
37,442







Adjusted EBITDA
$
214,350


$
172,068


$
42,282














Seneca’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $35.8 million versus the prior year. GAAP earnings included a $1.0 million after-tax loss recognized during the quarter on the early redemption of long-term debt for Seneca’s share of premiums paid by the Company associated with its long-term debt redemptions.



Excluding items impacting comparability, Seneca’s adjusted operating results in the second quarter increased $37.4 million primarily due to higher realized natural gas prices and natural gas production, as well as lower per unit operating expenses.



During the second quarter, Seneca produced 105.5 Bcf of natural gas, an increase of 2.6 Bcf, or 3%, from the prior year, and 7.8 Bcf, or 8%, higher compared to the fiscal 2025 first quarter. Two highly prolific pads turned in line this year in the EDA (Tioga Utica) were the main drivers behind these increases in production.



Seneca’s weighted average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $2.94 per Mcf, an increase of $0.38 per Mcf from the prior year. This increase was primarily due to higher NYMEX prices and higher spot prices at local sales points in Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended



March 31,


(Cost per Mcf)


2025




2024



Variance

Lease Operating and Transportation Expense (“LOE”)
$
0.67


$
0.68


$
(0.01
)

General and Administrative Expense (“G&A”)
$
0.18


$
0.17


$
0.01

Taxes and Other
$
0.07


$
0.06


$
0.01


Total Cash Operating Costs

$

0.92



$

0.91



$

0.01

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Expense (“DD&A”)
$
0.61


$
0.71


$
(0.10
)


Total Operating Costs

$

1.53



$

1.62



$

(0.09

)














On a per unit basis, the second quarter total cash operating costs were up slightly compared to the prior year as other taxes increased as a result of a higher Impact Fee in Pennsylvania due to the increase in NYMEX natural gas prices. LOE included $59 million ($0.56 per Mcf), or 84% of total LOE, for gathering and compression service fees paid to the Company’s Gathering segment to connect Seneca’s production to sales points along interstate pipelines. DD&A for the quarter was $0.61 per Mcf, a decrease of $0.10 per Mcf from the prior year, largely due to ceiling test impairments recorded in prior quarters that lowered Seneca’s full cost pool depletable base.




Midstream Businesses




Pipeline and Storage Segment



The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended



March 31,


(in thousands)


2025




2024



Variance

GAAP Earnings
$
31,707


$
30,737


$
970







Adjusted EBITDA
$
70,169


$
70,033


$
136














The Pipeline and Storage segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $1.0 million versus the prior year primarily due to higher operating revenues. The increase in operating revenues of $1.6 million, or 1%, was primarily attributable to an increase in Supply Corporation’s transportation and storage rates effective February 1, 2024, in accordance with its rate settlement, which was approved in fiscal 2024.





Empire Rate Case Update




On March 17, 2025, FERC approved an amendment to Empire’s 2019 rate case settlement, which provides for modest unit rate reductions for Empire’s transportation services. Based on current contracts, this settlement amendment is estimated to decrease Empire’s revenues on a yearly basis by approximately $0.5 million with new rates effective November 1, 2025. Under the amendment, Empire may not file a new rate case before April 30, 2027, and is required to file a rate case by May 31, 2031.




Gathering Segment



The Gathering segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC’s limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which delivers Seneca and other non-affiliated Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.

Three Months Ended



March 31,


(in thousands)


2025




2024



Variance

GAAP Earnings
$
26,342


$
28,706


$
(2,364
)

Premiums paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax

698








698

Adjusted Operating Results
$
27,040


$
28,706


$
(1,666
)







Adjusted EBITDA
$
52,748


$
53,103


$
(355
)














The Gathering segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings decreased $2.4 million versus the prior year as higher operating revenues were more than offset by higher O&M and DD&A expense. GAAP earnings also included a $0.7 million after-tax loss recognized during the quarter on the early redemption of long-term debt for Gathering’s share of premiums paid by the Company associated with its long-term debt redemptions.



Operating revenues increased $1.0 million, or 2%, primarily due to an increase in throughput from Seneca’s new wells in Tioga County. While O&M expense increased $1.5 million, the per unit rate of $0.09 per Mcf remained unchanged. DD&A expense increased $1.2 million primarily due to higher average depreciable plant in service compared to the prior year.




Downstream Business




Utility Segment



The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution Corporation”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended



March 31,


(in thousands)


2025




2024



Variance

GAAP Earnings
$
63,544


$
44,739


$
18,805







Adjusted EBITDA
$
95,270


$
78,326


$
16,944














The Utility segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $18.8 million, or 42%, primarily as a result of the implementation of the recently approved rate case settlement in the Utility’s New York jurisdiction, which became effective October 1, 2024.



For the quarter, customer margin (operating revenues less purchased gas sold) increased $22.2 million, primarily due to the New York rate case settlement. Other income increased $10.8 million, largely due to the New York rate settlement, which required the recognition of non-service pension and post-retirement benefit income and a corresponding reduction in new base rates, resulting in no effect on net income.



O&M expense increased by $4.2 million, primarily driven by higher personnel costs, partially offset by a reduction related to amortizations of certain regulatory assets as a result of the New York rate settlement. Further, interest expense increased $2.4 million primarily due to a higher average amount of net borrowings.




Corporate and All Other



The Company’s operations that are included in Corporate and All Other generated a combined net loss of $3.1 million in the current year second quarter, compared to combined earnings of less than $0.1 million in the prior year. The reduction in earnings during the second quarter was primarily driven by higher interest expense due to a higher average amount of net borrowings. A decrease in investment income on marketable securities and corporate-owned life insurance policies also contributed to the earnings reduction.




EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY




AND SUBSIDIARIES




GUIDANCE SUMMARY



As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its adjusted earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2025. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance are outlined in the table below.



The revised adjusted earnings per share guidance range excludes certain items that impacted the comparability of adjusted operating results during the six months ended March 31, 2025, including: (1) the after tax impairment of assets, which reduced earnings by $1.14 per share; (2) after-tax premiums paid on early redemptions of debt, which reduced earnings by $0.02 per share; (3) after-tax unrealized losses on a derivative asset, which reduced earnings by $0.01 per share; and (4) after-tax unrealized losses on other investments, which reduced earnings by $0.02 per share. While the Company expects to record certain adjustments to unrealized gain or loss on a derivative asset and unrealized gain or loss on investments during the remaining six months ending September 30, 2025, the amounts of these and other potential adjustments are not reasonably determinable at this time. As such, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis.

Previous FY 2025 Guidance


Updated FY 2025 Guidance






Consolidated Adjusted Earnings per Share

$6.50 to $7.00


$6.75 to $7.05


Consolidated Effective Tax Rate
~ 25%

~ 25%






Capital Expenditures

(Millions)



Exploration and Production
$495 - $515

$495 - $515

Pipeline and Storage
$130 - $150

$130 - $150

Gathering
$95 - $110

$95 - $110

Utility

$165 - $185


$165 - $185


Consolidated Capital Expenditures

$885 - $960


$885 - $960






Exploration and Production Segment Guidance








Commodity Price Assumptions (remaining six months)



NYMEX natural gas price
$3.50 /MMBtu

$3.50 /MMBtu

Appalachian basin spot price
$2.90 /MMBtu

$2.60 /MMBtu

Realized natural gas prices, after hedging ($/Mcf)
$2.77 - $2.81

$2.72 - $2.76






Production (Bcf)

410 to 425


415 to 425






E&P Operating Costs

($/Mcf)



LOE
$0.68 - $0.70

$0.68 - $0.69

G&A
$0.18 - $0.19

$0.18 - $0.19

DD&A
$0.63 - $0.67

$0.63 - $0.65






Other Business Segment Guidance

(Millions)



Gathering Segment Revenues
$250 - $260

$250 - $260

Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues
$415 - $435

$415 - $435






Utility Segment Guidance

(Millions)



Customer Margin*
$445 - $465

$445 - $465

O&M Expense
$240 - $250

$240 - $245

Non-Service Pension & OPEB Income
$23 - $27

$23 - $27





* Customer Margin is defined as Operating Revenues less Purchased Gas Expense.












































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY


RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS


QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2025


(Unaudited)















Upstream


Midstream


Downstream

















Exploration &

Pipeline &





Corporate /


(Thousands of Dollars)
Production

Storage

Gathering

Utility

All Other

Consolidated*














Second quarter 2024 GAAP earnings
$
62,065


$
30,737


$
28,706


$
44,739


$
25


$
166,272


Items impacting comparability:











Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset

(536
)










(536
)

Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset

147











147

Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments









(769
)


(769
)

Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments









162



162


Second quarter 2024 adjusted operating results

61,676



30,737



28,706



44,739



(582
)


165,276


Drivers of adjusted operating results**












Upstream Revenues











Higher (lower) natural gas production

5,322











5,322

Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging

31,956











31,956


Midstream Revenues











Higher (lower) operating revenues



1,227



819







2,046


Downstream Margins***











Impact of usage and weather







3,011





3,011

Impact of new rates in New York







14,577





14,577

Higher (lower) other operating revenues







(924
)




(924
)


Operating Expenses











Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses

(1,196
)










(1,196
)

Lower (higher) operating expenses

(1,855
)


(1,248
)


(1,168
)


(3,330
)




(7,601
)

Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes

(948
)










(948
)

Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion

6,973



745



(966
)


(685
)




6,067


Other Income (Expense)











Higher (lower) other income







8,545



612



9,157

(Higher) lower interest expense



331



(891
)


(1,895
)


(2,902
)


(5,357
)


Income Taxes











Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate

(2,331
)


241



463



(545
)


(159
)


(2,331
)

All other / rounding

(479
)


(326
)


77



51



(45
)


(722
)


Second quarter 2025 adjusted operating results

99,118



31,707



27,040



63,544



(3,076
)


218,333


Items impacting comparability:











Premiums paid on early redemption of debt

(1,430
)




(955
)






(2,385
)

Tax impact of premiums paid on early redemption of debt

385





257







642

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset

(335
)










(335
)

Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset

90











90

Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments









17



17

Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments









(4
)


(4
)


Second quarter 2025 GAAP earnings
$
97,828


$
31,707


$
26,342


$
63,544


$
(3,063
)

$
216,358













* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.











** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.

*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY


RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE


QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2025


(Unaudited)















Upstream


Midstream


Downstream

















Exploration &

Pipeline &





Corporate /



Production

Storage

Gathering

Utility

All Other

Consolidated*














Second quarter 2024 GAAP earnings per share
$
0.67


$
0.33


$
0.31


$
0.48


$
0.01


$
1.80


Items impacting comparability:











Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax

















Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax









(0.01
)


(0.01
)


Second quarter 2024 adjusted operating results per share

0.67



0.33



0.31



0.48








1.79


Drivers of adjusted operating results**












Upstream Revenues











Higher (lower) natural gas production

0.06











0.06

Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging

0.35











0.35


Midstream Revenues











Higher (lower) operating revenues



0.01



0.01







0.02


Downstream Margins***











Impact of usage and weather







0.03





0.03

Impact of new rates in New York







0.16





0.16

Higher (lower) other operating revenues







(0.01
)




(0.01
)


Operating Expenses











Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses

(0.01
)










(0.01
)

Lower (higher) operating expenses

(0.02
)


(0.01
)


(0.01
)


(0.04
)




(0.08
)

Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes

(0.01
)










(0.01
)

Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion

0.09



0.01



(0.01
)


(0.01
)




0.08


Other Income (Expense)











Higher (lower) other income







0.09



0.01



0.10

(Higher) lower interest expense








(0.01
)


(0.02
)


(0.03
)


(0.06
)


Income Taxes











Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate

(0.03
)







0.01



(0.01
)







(0.03
)

All other / rounding

(0.02
)


0.01








0.03



(0.02
)






Second quarter 2025 adjusted operating results per share

1.08



0.35



0.30



0.70



(0.04
)


2.39


Items impacting comparability:











Premiums paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax

(0.01
)




(0.01
)






(0.02
)

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset, net of tax

















Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax


















Second quarter 2025 GAAP earnings per share
$
1.07


$
0.35


$
0.29


$
0.70


$
(0.04
)

$
2.37













* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.











** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.

*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY


RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS


SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025


(Unaudited)















Upstream


Midstream


Downstream

















Exploration &

Pipeline &





Corporate /


(Thousands of Dollars)
Production

Storage

Gathering

Utility

All Other

Consolidated*


Six months ended March 31, 2024 GAAP earnings
$
114,548


$
54,792


$
57,531


$
71,289


$
1,132


$
299,292


Items impacting comparability:











Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset

3,662











3,662

Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset

(1,004
)










(1,004
)

Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments









(1,818
)


(1,818
)

Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments









382



382


Six months ended March 31, 2024 adjusted operating results

117,206



54,792



57,531



71,289



(304
)


300,514


Drivers of adjusted operating results**












Upstream Revenues











Higher (lower) natural gas production

(817
)










(817
)

Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging

33,964











33,964


Midstream Revenues











Higher (lower) operating revenues



10,865



(332
)






10,533


Downstream Margins***











Impact of usage and weather







2,685





2,685

Impact of new rates in New York







22,442





22,442

Higher (lower) other operating revenues







(1,364
)




(1,364
)


Operating Expenses











Lower (higher) operating expenses

(1,742
)


(2,105
)


(1,108
)


(4,575
)




(9,530
)

Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes

(746
)










(746
)

Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion

13,816



452



(1,802
)


(1,309
)




11,157


Other Income (Expense)











Higher (lower) other income

(1,888
)


(603
)




11,720



2,300



11,529

(Higher) lower interest expense



328



(1,271
)


(3,679
)


(3,165
)


(7,787
)


Income Taxes











Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate

(2,338
)


(246
)


905



(1,128
)


43



(2,764
)

All other / rounding

(226
)


679



262



(38
)


(219
)


458


Six months ended March 31, 2025 adjusted operating results

157,229



64,162



54,185



96,043



(1,345
)


370,274


Items impacting comparability:











Impairment of assets

(141,802
)










(141,802
)

Tax impact of impairment of assets

37,169











37,169

Premiums paid on early redemption of debt

(1,430
)




(955
)






(2,385
)

Tax impact of premiums paid on early redemption of debt

385





257







642

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset

(684
)










(684
)

Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset

184











184

Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments









(2,600
)


(2,600
)

Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments









546



546


Six months ended March 31, 2025 GAAP earnings
$
51,051


$
64,162


$
53,487


$
96,043


$
(3,399
)

$
261,344













* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.











** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.

*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY


RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE


SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025


(Unaudited)















Upstream


Midstream


Downstream

















Exploration &

Pipeline &





Corporate /



Production

Storage

Gathering

Utility

All Other

Consolidated*


Six months ended March 31, 2024 GAAP earnings per share
$
1.24


$
0.59


$
0.62


$
0.77


$
0.02


$
3.24


Items impacting comparability:











Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax

0.03











0.03

Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax









(0.02
)


(0.02
)


Six months ended March 31, 2024 adjusted operating results per share

1.27



0.59



0.62



0.77








3.25


Drivers of adjusted operating results**












Upstream Revenues











Higher (lower) natural gas production

(0.01
)










(0.01
)

Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging

0.37











0.37


Midstream Revenues











Higher (lower) operating revenues



0.12












0.12


Downstream Margins***











Impact of usage and weather







0.03





0.03

Impact of new rates in New York







0.25





0.25

Higher (lower) other operating revenues







(0.01
)




(0.01
)


Operating Expenses











Lower (higher) operating expenses

(0.02
)


(0.02
)


(0.01
)


(0.05
)




(0.10
)

Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes

(0.01
)










(0.01
)

Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion

0.15








(0.02
)


(0.01
)




0.12


Other Income (Expense)











Higher (lower) other income

(0.02
)


(0.01
)




0.13



0.03



0.13

(Higher) lower interest expense








(0.01
)


(0.04
)


(0.03
)


(0.08
)


Income Taxes











Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate

(0.03
)







0.01



(0.01
)







(0.03
)

All other / rounding

0.02



0.02



0.01



(0.01
)


(0.01
)


0.03


Six months ended March 31, 2025 adjusted operating results per share

1.72



0.70



0.60



1.05



(0.01
)


4.06


Items impacting comparability:











Impairment of assets, net of tax

(1.14
)










(1.14
)

Premiums paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax

(0.01
)




(0.01
)






(0.02
)

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset, net of tax

(0.01
)










(0.01
)

Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax









(0.02
)


(0.02
)

Rounding









(0.01
)


(0.01
)


Six months ended March 31, 2025 GAAP earnings per share
$
0.56


$
0.70


$
0.59


$
1.05


$
(0.04
)

$
2.86













* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.











** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.

*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.










































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY


AND SUBSIDIARIES









(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)








Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


March 31,

March 31,


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

2025



2024



2025



2024

Operating Revenues:







Utility Revenues
$
343,574


$
290,198


$
571,998


$
492,119

Exploration and Production and Other Revenues

311,958



264,614



560,818



518,633

Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues

74,418



75,127



146,616



144,549



729,950



629,939



1,279,432



1,155,301

Operating Expenses:







Purchased Gas

135,338



105,940



200,675



162,491

Operation and Maintenance:







Utility

63,447



59,288



118,691



112,993

Exploration and Production and Other

35,059



32,794



68,600



67,620

Pipeline and Storage and Gathering

42,363



39,340



78,304



74,303

Property, Franchise and Other Taxes

25,214



23,019



47,270



45,434

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

111,277



118,935



220,647



234,725

Impairment of Assets











141,802








412,698



379,316



875,989



697,566









Operating Income

317,252



250,623



403,443



457,735









Other Income (Expense):







Other Income (Deductions)

15,232



6,070



22,952



9,801

Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt

(39,662
)


(28,453
)


(73,024
)


(56,915
)

Other Interest Expense

(5,095
)


(6,636
)


(9,476
)


(12,910
)









Income Before Income Taxes

287,727



221,604



343,895



397,711









Income Tax Expense

71,369



55,332



82,551



98,419









Net Income Available for Common Stock
$
216,358


$
166,272


$
261,344


$
299,292









Earnings Per Common Share







Basic
$
2.39


$
1.81


$
2.88


$
3.25

Diluted
$
2.37


$
1.80


$
2.86


$
3.24










Weighted Average Common Shares:







Used in Basic Calculation

90,500,162



92,114,415



90,640,333



92,011,772

Used in Diluted Calculation

91,176,327



92,512,447



91,312,334



92,478,604
































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY


AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(Unaudited)




March 31,

September 30,


(Thousands of Dollars)

2025



2024


ASSETS



Property, Plant and Equipment
$
14,834,817


$
14,524,798

Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

7,487,618



7,185,593

Net Property, Plant and Equipment

7,347,199



7,339,205

Current Assets:



Cash and Temporary Cash Investments

39,954



38,222

Cash Held in Trust for Bondholders

51,352






Receivables - Net

291,132



127,222

Unbilled Revenue

49,077



15,521

Gas Stored Underground

6,413



35,055

Materials and Supplies - at average cost

48,451



47,670

Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs

3,562






Other Current Assets

78,532



92,229

Total Current Assets

568,473



355,919

Other Assets:



Recoverable Future Taxes

88,623



80,084

Unamortized Debt Expense

7,166



5,604

Other Regulatory Assets

118,800



108,022

Deferred Charges

69,572



69,662

Other Investments

71,958



81,705

Goodwill

5,476



5,476

Prepaid Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs

194,325



180,230

Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments

45



87,905

Other

8,326



5,958

Total Other Assets

564,291



624,646

Total Assets
$
8,479,963


$
8,319,770


CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES



Capitalization:



Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity



Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and



Outstanding - 90,397,698 Shares and 91,005,993 Shares, Respectively
$
90,398


$
91,006

Paid in Capital

1,042,822



1,045,487

Earnings Reinvested in the Business

1,855,366



1,727,326

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(222,975
)


(15,476
)

Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity

2,765,611



2,848,343

Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs

2,381,126



2,188,243

Total Capitalization

5,146,737



5,036,586

Current and Accrued Liabilities:



Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper

208,400



90,700

Current Portion of Long-Term Debt

350,000



500,000

Accounts Payable

127,611



165,068

Amounts Payable to Customers

34,393



42,720

Dividends Payable

46,555



46,872

Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt

19,454



27,247

Customer Advances






19,373

Customer Security Deposits

30,358



36,265

Other Accruals and Current Liabilities

184,925



162,903

Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments

201,464



4,744

Total Current and Accrued Liabilities

1,203,160



1,095,892

Other Liabilities:



Deferred Income Taxes

1,072,436



1,111,165

Taxes Refundable to Customers

302,293



305,645

Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability

300,256



292,477

Other Regulatory Liabilities

140,828



151,452

Other Post-Retirement Liabilities

3,404



3,511

Asset Retirement Obligations

193,802



203,006

Other Liabilities

117,047



120,036

Total Other Liabilities

2,130,066



2,187,292

Commitments and Contingencies









Total Capitalization and Liabilities
$
8,479,963


$
8,319,770



































































































































































































































































































































































































































NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY


AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended


March 31,


(Thousands of Dollars)

2025



2024





Operating Activities:



Net Income Available for Common Stock
$
261,344


$
299,292

Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:



Impairment of Assets

141,802






Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

220,647



234,725

Deferred Income Taxes

25,787



65,187

Premiums Paid on Early Redemption of Debt

2,385






Stock-Based Compensation

10,487



10,477

Other

14,317



11,874

Change in:



Receivables and Unbilled Revenue

(197,553
)


(50,123
)

Gas Stored Underground and Materials and Supplies

27,861



25,675

Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs

(3,562
)





Other Current Assets

13,737



15,201

Accounts Payable

17,322



(15,641
)

Amounts Payable to Customers

(8,327
)


13,327

Customer Advances

(19,373
)


(21,003
)

Customer Security Deposits

(5,907
)


1,836

Other Accruals and Current Liabilities

21,528



26,927

Other Assets

(20,282
)


(22,165
)

Other Liabilities

(28,343
)


(9,328
)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$
473,870


$
586,261





Investing Activities:



Capital Expenditures
$
(434,260
)

$
(481,958
)

Other

8,881



(1,189
)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
$
(425,379
)

$
(483,147
)





Financing Activities:



Changes in Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper

117,700



(8,600
)

Shares Repurchased Under Repurchase Plan

(50,471
)


(4,230
)

Reduction of Long-Term Debt

(954,086
)





Net Proceeds From Issuance of Long-Term Debt

989,019






Dividends Paid on Common Stock

(93,543
)


(91,048
)

Net Repurchases of Common Stock Under Stock and Benefit Plans

(4,026
)


(3,914
)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
$
4,593


$
(107,792
)





Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

53,084



(4,678
)

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period

38,222



55,447

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at March 31
$
91,306


$
50,769























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY


AND SUBSIDIARIES












SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS


(UNAUDITED)












UPSTREAM BUSINESS












Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)
March 31,

March 31,



EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT

2025



2024


Variance


2025



2024


Variance

Total Operating Revenues
$
311,958


$
264,614


$
47,344


$
560,818


$
518,633


$
42,185

Operating Expenses:









Operation and Maintenance:









General and Administrative Expense

18,847



17,165



1,682



38,173



34,958



3,215

Lease Operating and Transportation Expense

71,176



69,662



1,514



136,816



136,736



80

All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense

3,310



2,644



666



7,178



8,188



(1,010
)

Property, Franchise and Other Taxes

4,275



3,075



1,200



7,657



6,713



944

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

64,622



73,448



(8,826
)


127,925



145,413



(17,488
)

Impairment of Assets
















141,802








141,802



162,230



165,994



(3,764
)


459,551



332,008



127,543











Operating Income

149,728



98,620



51,108



101,267



186,625



(85,358
)











Other Income (Expense):









Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit

37



100



(63
)


74



201



(127
)

Interest and Other Income (Deductions)

101



1,170



(1,069
)


373



(342
)


715

Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt

(1,949
)







(1,949
)


(1,949
)







(1,949
)

Other Interest Expense

(15,091
)


(15,108
)


17



(30,291
)


(30,377
)


86

Income Before Income Taxes

132,826



84,782



48,044



69,474



156,107



(86,633
)

Income Tax Expense

34,998



22,717



12,281



18,423



41,559



(23,136
)

Net Income
$
97,828


$
62,065


$
35,763


$
51,051


$
114,548


$
(63,497
)

Net Income Per Share (Diluted)
$
1.07


$
0.67


$
0.40


$
0.56


$
1.24


$
(0.68
)



























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY


AND SUBSIDIARIES












SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS


(UNAUDITED)












MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES












Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)
March 31,

March 31,



PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT

2025



2024


Variance


2025



2024


Variance

Revenues from External Customers
$
71,185


$
71,210


$
(25
)

$
139,935


$
136,036


$
3,899

Intersegment Revenues

38,388



36,810



1,578



76,251



66,397



9,854

Total Operating Revenues

109,573



108,020



1,553



216,186



202,433



13,753

Operating Expenses:









Purchased Gas

162



325



(163
)


121



926



(805
)

Operation and Maintenance

30,642



29,062



1,580



57,677



55,013



2,664

Property, Franchise and Other Taxes

8,600



8,600








17,266



17,320



(54
)

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

18,547



19,490



(943
)


37,132



37,704



(572
)



57,951



57,477



474



112,196



110,963



1,233











Operating Income

51,622



50,543



1,079



103,990



91,470



12,520











Other Income (Expense):









Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit

952



1,257



(305
)


1,905



2,515



(610
)

Interest and Other Income

1,794



2,046



(252
)


3,833



3,978



(145
)

Interest Expense

(11,700
)


(12,119
)


419



(23,428
)


(23,843
)


415

Income Before Income Taxes

42,668



41,727



941



86,300



74,120



12,180

Income Tax Expense

10,961



10,990



(29
)


22,138



19,328



2,810

Net Income
$
31,707


$
30,737


$
970


$
64,162


$
54,792


$
9,370

Net Income Per Share (Diluted)
$
0.35


$
0.33


$
0.02


$
0.70


$
0.59


$
0.11






















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


March 31,

March 31,



GATHERING SEGMENT

2025



2024


Variance


2025



2024


Variance

Revenues from External Customers
$
3,233


$
3,917


$
(684
)

$
6,681


$
8,513


$
(1,832
)

Intersegment Revenues

61,797



60,076



1,721



119,480



118,068



1,412

Total Operating Revenues

65,030



63,993



1,037



126,161



126,581



(420
)

Operating Expenses:









Operation and Maintenance

12,275



10,796



1,479



21,703



20,300



1,403

Property, Franchise and Other Taxes

7



94



(87
)


(227
)


117



(344
)

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

10,834



9,611



1,223



21,349



19,068



2,281



23,116



20,501



2,615



42,825



39,485



3,340











Operating Income

41,914



43,492



(1,578
)


83,336



87,096



(3,760
)











Other Income (Expense):









Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit (Costs)






9



(9
)


(1
)


19



(20
)

Interest and Other Income

93



72



21



152



143



9

Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt

(1,334
)







(1,334
)


(1,334
)







(1,334
)

Other Interest Expense

(4,450
)


(3,701
)


(749
)


(8,661
)


(7,431
)


(1,230
)

Income Before Income Taxes

36,223



39,872



(3,649
)


73,492



79,827



(6,335
)

Income Tax Expense

9,881



11,166



(1,285
)


20,005



22,296



(2,291
)

Net Income
$
26,342


$
28,706


$
(2,364
)

$
53,487


$
57,531


$
(4,044
)

Net Income Per Share (Diluted)
$
0.29


$
0.31


$
(0.02
)

$
0.59


$
0.62


$
(0.03
)
































































































































































































































































































































































































































NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY


AND SUBSIDIARIES












SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS


(UNAUDITED)












DOWNSTREAM BUSINESS












Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)
March 31,

March 31,



UTILITY SEGMENT

2025



2024


Variance


2025



2024


Variance

Revenues from External Customers
$
343,574


$
290,198


$
53,376


$
571,998


$
492,119


$
79,879

Intersegment Revenues

119



306



(187
)


203



393



(190
)

Total Operating Revenues

343,693



290,504



53,189



572,201



492,512



79,689

Operating Expenses:









Purchased Gas

171,777



140,836



30,941



273,249



224,886



48,363

Operation and Maintenance

64,444



60,229



4,215



120,704



114,913



5,791

Property, Franchise and Other Taxes

12,202



11,113



1,089



22,313



21,019



1,294

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

17,135



16,268



867



33,962



32,305



1,657



265,558



228,446



37,112



450,228



393,123



57,105











Operating Income

78,135



62,058



16,077



121,973



99,389



22,584











Other Income (Expense):









Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit

12,299



857



11,442



18,170



1,327



16,843

Interest and Other Income

714



1,340