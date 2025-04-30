National Fuel Gas Company Reports Strong Q2 Fiscal 2025 Results with 32% Increase in Earnings Per Share

National Fuel Gas Company reported increased Q2 2025 earnings, driven by higher natural gas production and favorable rate settlements.

National Fuel Gas Company announced its second-quarter financial results for fiscal year 2025, reporting a 32% increase in GAAP net income to $216 million, or $2.37 per share, alongside an adjusted operating income of $218 million, reflecting a 34% per share increase. The company achieved record natural gas production of 105.5 Bcf through its subsidiary, Seneca, primarily driven by successful new well pads in the Eastern Development Area. The utility segment experienced significant growth, with net income rising by 44% linked to a rate settlement in New York. The company has updated its earnings guidance for fiscal 2025 to a range of $6.75 to $7.05 per share, bolstered by higher expected production and improved capital efficiency across its operations. CEO David P. Bauer highlighted the company's effective performance in both its upstream and regulated sectors, projecting continued strong returns and growth amidst a volatile energy market.

GAAP net income of $216 million represents a significant 32% increase in earnings per share compared to the prior year.

Seneca Resources achieved a record production of 105.5 Bcf of natural gas, marking a 3% year-over-year increase, contributing to strong operational results.

The Utility segment reported a net income increase of 44% per share, driven by the recently implemented rate settlement in New York, indicating effective regulatory strategy.

The company raised its guidance for fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share to a range of $6.75 to $7.05, reflecting improved operational efficiency and anticipated higher production levels.

Increased interest expenses may concern investors, particularly given the company's substantial reliance on debt financing, which rose significantly compared to previous periods.

The corporate segment reported a net loss of $3.1 million, a notable decline from a negligible gain in the previous year, indicating potential operational issues affecting this segment.

Despite overall income growth, the company's GAAP earnings have decreased compared to the same period last year, raising questions about long-term sustainability amidst high volatility in natural gas prices and other operational challenges.

What were National Fuel's second quarter earnings for fiscal 2025?

National Fuel reported a GAAP net income of $216 million, or $2.37 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

How much did National Fuel increase its earnings guidance?

The company raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $6.75 to $7.05.

Which segment saw the highest earnings growth?

The Utility segment experienced a significant earnings increase, reporting a net income of $63.5 million, up 44% year-over-year.

What was the production level for Seneca in this quarter?

Seneca achieved a record production of 105.5 Bcf of natural gas, marking a 3% increase from the previous year.

What did management highlight about National Fuel's operational strategy?

Management emphasized the success of the integrated Appalachian natural gas development program and improved capital efficiency driving strong results.

$NFG insiders have traded $NFG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUSTIN I LOWETH (Pres - Seneca Resources) sold 19,532 shares for an estimated $1,216,232

DONNA L DECAROLIS (President - NFG Dist. Corp.) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $625,770

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of $NFG stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the second quarter of its 2025 fiscal year.







FISCAL 2025 SECOND QUARTER SUMMARY









GAAP net income of $216 million, or $2.37 per share, an increase of 32% per share compared to the prior year.



GAAP net income of $216 million, or $2.37 per share, an increase of 32% per share compared to the prior year.



Adjusted operating results of $218 million, or $2.39 per share, an increase of 34% per share compared to the prior year. See non-GAAP reconciliation on page 2.



Adjusted operating results of $218 million, or $2.39 per share, an increase of 34% per share compared to the prior year. See non-GAAP reconciliation on page 2.



Seneca produced a record 105.5 Bcf of natural gas, an increase of 3% from the prior year and 8% sequentially, largely due to strong results from pads recently turned in line in the Eastern Development Area (“EDA”).



Seneca produced a record 105.5 Bcf of natural gas, an increase of 3% from the prior year and 8% sequentially, largely due to strong results from pads recently turned in line in the Eastern Development Area (“EDA”).



Utility segment net income of $63.5 million, or $0.70 per share, an increase of 44% per share compared to the prior year, primarily as a result of the New York jurisdiction’s 2024 rate settlement, which led to its first base rate increase since 2017.



Utility segment net income of $63.5 million, or $0.70 per share, an increase of 44% per share compared to the prior year, primarily as a result of the New York jurisdiction’s 2024 rate settlement, which led to its first base rate increase since 2017.



Pipeline & Storage segment net income of $31.7 million, or $0.35 per share, an increase of 5% per share compared to the prior year. In addition, Empire Pipeline reached an agreement with its customers to amend its existing rate settlement, which was approved by the FERC on March 17, 2025, with new rates effective November 1, 2025.



Pipeline & Storage segment net income of $31.7 million, or $0.35 per share, an increase of 5% per share compared to the prior year. In addition, Empire Pipeline reached an agreement with its customers to amend its existing rate settlement, which was approved by the FERC on March 17, 2025, with new rates effective November 1, 2025.



The Company is increasing its guidance for fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share to a range of $6.75 to $7.05.









MANAGEMENT COMMENTS







David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “During our second quarter, National Fuel built upon its positive momentum which, along with the tailwind of higher natural gas price realizations, drove a 32% increase in earnings per share over the prior year.





“Our integrated Appalachian natural gas development program, focused on the highly prolific EDA, continues to deliver strong operational results and improving capital efficiency. Seneca’s recent well results exhibited the highest productivity we’ve seen to date, giving us further confidence in our deep, high-quality well inventory, and allowing us to increase our production guidance for fiscal 2025. On the regulated side of the business, we saw significant earnings growth during the quarter, driven by the ongoing impact of positive rate case outcomes that balance the continued investment in modernizing our infrastructure with the goal of maintaining affordable rates for our customers.





“National Fuel’s integrated natural gas business, track record of strong operational execution, and consistent approach to managing risk, collectively position us well to navigate an uncertain global economic backdrop. As such, we remain confident in our ability to provide strong returns, achieve our long-term growth targets, and continue to deliver shareholder value.”







RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS





















































Three Months Ended March 31,

















(Thousands)













(Per Share)





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

















Reported GAAP Earnings







$





216,358













$





166,272













$





2.37













$





1.80















Items impacting comparability:







































Premiums paid on early redemption of debt (E&P / Midstream)









2,385

















—

















0.03

















—













Tax impact of premiums paid on early redemption of debt









(642





)













—

















(0.01





)













—













Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (E&P)









335

















(536





)













0.00

















0.00













Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset









(90





)













147

















0.00

















0.00













Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other)









(17





)













(769





)













0.00

















(0.01





)









Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments









4

















162

















0.00

















0.00















Adjusted Operating Results







$





218,333













$





165,276













$





2.39













$





1.79















FISCAL 2025 GUIDANCE UPDATE







National Fuel is increasing its guidance for fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share, which is now expected to be within a range of $6.75 to $7.05, an increase of $0.15 at the midpoint of the Company’s prior guidance range. This updated range incorporates our second quarter results as well as higher expected production and lower unit costs in the Exploration and Production segment for the remainder of the fiscal year.





The Company is assuming NYMEX natural gas prices will average $3.50 per MMBtu for the remaining six months of fiscal 2025 (no change from previous guidance), which approximates the current NYMEX forward curve at this time. Given the continued volatility in NYMEX natural gas prices, the Company is providing the following sensitivities to its adjusted operating results guidance range:











NYMEX Assumption











Remaining 6 months











($/MMBtu)









Fiscal 2025









Adjusted Earnings









Per Share Sensitivities











$3.00





$6.50 - $6.80









$3.50





$6.75 - $7.05









$4.00





$7.05 - $7.35

















The Company’s other fiscal 2025 guidance assumptions remain largely unchanged as detailed in the table on page 7.







FINANCING ACTIVITIES UPDATE







In February 2025, the Company issued $1 billion of new five- and ten-year notes (split in two equal tranches) to refinance the early redemption of $950 million of notes that were scheduled to mature in July 2025 and January 2026. In addition, the Company placed $50 million (plus interest) in trust for the benefit of holders of long-term debt issued under the Company’s 1974 Indenture and scheduled to mature in June 2025. Placing these funds in trust discharged the 1974 Indenture, relieving the Company from its obligations to comply with the indenture’s covenants. In connection with these transactions, the Company recognized an after-tax loss of $1.7 million, which is presented as an item impacting comparability for the quarter.







DISCUSSION OF SECOND QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT







The following earnings discussion of each operating segment for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 is summarized in a tabular form on pages 8 and 9 of this report (earnings drivers for the six months ended March 31, 2025 are summarized on pages 10 and 11). It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion.





Note that management defines adjusted operating results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.







Upstream Business









Exploration and Production Segment







The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC (“Seneca”). Seneca explores for, develops and produces primarily natural gas reserves in Pennsylvania.















Three Months Ended

















March 31,













(in thousands)













2025





















2024

















Variance











GAAP Earnings





$





97,828













$





62,065













$





35,763

































































Premiums paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax









1,045

















—

















1,045













Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (2022 CA asset sale), net of tax









245

















(389





)













634













Adjusted Operating Results





$





99,118













$





61,676













$





37,442









































Adjusted EBITDA





$





214,350













$





172,068













$





42,282

































































Seneca’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $35.8 million versus the prior year. GAAP earnings included a $1.0 million after-tax loss recognized during the quarter on the early redemption of long-term debt for Seneca’s share of premiums paid by the Company associated with its long-term debt redemptions.





Excluding items impacting comparability, Seneca’s adjusted operating results in the second quarter increased $37.4 million primarily due to higher realized natural gas prices and natural gas production, as well as lower per unit operating expenses.





During the second quarter, Seneca produced 105.5 Bcf of natural gas, an increase of 2.6 Bcf, or 3%, from the prior year, and 7.8 Bcf, or 8%, higher compared to the fiscal 2025 first quarter. Two highly prolific pads turned in line this year in the EDA (Tioga Utica) were the main drivers behind these increases in production.





Seneca’s weighted average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $2.94 per Mcf, an increase of $0.38 per Mcf from the prior year. This increase was primarily due to higher NYMEX prices and higher spot prices at local sales points in Pennsylvania.















Three Months Ended

















March 31,













(Cost per Mcf)













2025





















2024

















Variance











Lease Operating and Transportation Expense (“LOE”)





$





0.67













$





0.68













$





(0.01





)









General and Administrative Expense (“G&A”)





$





0.18













$





0.17













$





0.01













Taxes and Other





$





0.07













$





0.06













$





0.01















Total Cash Operating Costs









$









0.92

















$









0.91

















$









0.01















Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Expense (“DD&A”)





$





0.61













$





0.71













$





(0.10





)











Total Operating Costs









$









1.53

















$









1.62

















$









(0.09









)































































On a per unit basis, the second quarter total cash operating costs were up slightly compared to the prior year as other taxes increased as a result of a higher Impact Fee in Pennsylvania due to the increase in NYMEX natural gas prices. LOE included $59 million ($0.56 per Mcf), or 84% of total LOE, for gathering and compression service fees paid to the Company’s Gathering segment to connect Seneca’s production to sales points along interstate pipelines. DD&A for the quarter was $0.61 per Mcf, a decrease of $0.10 per Mcf from the prior year, largely due to ceiling test impairments recorded in prior quarters that lowered Seneca’s full cost pool depletable base.







Midstream Businesses









Pipeline and Storage Segment







The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.















Three Months Ended

















March 31,













(in thousands)













2025





















2024

















Variance











GAAP Earnings





$





31,707













$





30,737













$





970









































Adjusted EBITDA





$





70,169













$





70,033













$





136

































































The Pipeline and Storage segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $1.0 million versus the prior year primarily due to higher operating revenues. The increase in operating revenues of $1.6 million, or 1%, was primarily attributable to an increase in Supply Corporation’s transportation and storage rates effective February 1, 2024, in accordance with its rate settlement, which was approved in fiscal 2024.









Empire Rate Case Update









On March 17, 2025, FERC approved an amendment to Empire’s 2019 rate case settlement, which provides for modest unit rate reductions for Empire’s transportation services. Based on current contracts, this settlement amendment is estimated to decrease Empire’s revenues on a yearly basis by approximately $0.5 million with new rates effective November 1, 2025. Under the amendment, Empire may not file a new rate case before April 30, 2027, and is required to file a rate case by May 31, 2031.







Gathering Segment







The Gathering segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC’s limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which delivers Seneca and other non-affiliated Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.















Three Months Ended

















March 31,













(in thousands)













2025





















2024

















Variance











GAAP Earnings





$





26,342













$





28,706













$





(2,364





)









Premiums paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax









698

















—

















698













Adjusted Operating Results





$





27,040













$





28,706













$





(1,666





)





































Adjusted EBITDA





$





52,748













$





53,103













$





(355





)





























































The Gathering segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings decreased $2.4 million versus the prior year as higher operating revenues were more than offset by higher O&M and DD&A expense. GAAP earnings also included a $0.7 million after-tax loss recognized during the quarter on the early redemption of long-term debt for Gathering’s share of premiums paid by the Company associated with its long-term debt redemptions.





Operating revenues increased $1.0 million, or 2%, primarily due to an increase in throughput from Seneca’s new wells in Tioga County. While O&M expense increased $1.5 million, the per unit rate of $0.09 per Mcf remained unchanged. DD&A expense increased $1.2 million primarily due to higher average depreciable plant in service compared to the prior year.







Downstream Business









Utility Segment







The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution Corporation”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.















Three Months Ended

















March 31,













(in thousands)













2025





















2024

















Variance











GAAP Earnings





$





63,544













$





44,739













$





18,805









































Adjusted EBITDA





$





95,270













$





78,326













$





16,944

































































The Utility segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $18.8 million, or 42%, primarily as a result of the implementation of the recently approved rate case settlement in the Utility’s New York jurisdiction, which became effective October 1, 2024.





For the quarter, customer margin (operating revenues less purchased gas sold) increased $22.2 million, primarily due to the New York rate case settlement. Other income increased $10.8 million, largely due to the New York rate settlement, which required the recognition of non-service pension and post-retirement benefit income and a corresponding reduction in new base rates, resulting in no effect on net income.





O&M expense increased by $4.2 million, primarily driven by higher personnel costs, partially offset by a reduction related to amortizations of certain regulatory assets as a result of the New York rate settlement. Further, interest expense increased $2.4 million primarily due to a higher average amount of net borrowings.







Corporate and All Other







The Company’s operations that are included in Corporate and All Other generated a combined net loss of $3.1 million in the current year second quarter, compared to combined earnings of less than $0.1 million in the prior year. The reduction in earnings during the second quarter was primarily driven by higher interest expense due to a higher average amount of net borrowings. A decrease in investment income on marketable securities and corporate-owned life insurance policies also contributed to the earnings reduction.







EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE







A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 9 a.m. ET.



link



. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided under the Events Calendar on the NFG Investor Relations website at



investor.nationalfuelgas.com



. A replay will be available following the call through the end of the day, Thursday, May 8, 2025. To access the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403 and provide Access Code 458634.





National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for four operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility.



www.nationalfuel.com



.

























Certain statements contained herein, including statements identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “will,” “may” and similar expressions, and statements which are other than statements of historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Company’s expectations, beliefs and projections contained herein are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that such expectations, beliefs or projections will result or be achieved or accomplished. In addition to other factors, the following are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: changes in laws, regulations or judicial interpretations to which the Company is subject, including those involving derivatives, taxes, safety, employment, climate change, other environmental matters, real property, and exploration and production activities such as hydraulic fracturing; governmental/regulatory actions, initiatives and proceedings, including those involving rate cases (which address, among other things, target rates of return, rate design, retained natural gas and system modernization), environmental/safety requirements, affiliate relationships, industry structure, and franchise renewal; changes in economic conditions, including the imposition of additional tariffs on U.S. imports and related retaliatory tariffs, inflationary pressures, supply chain issues, liquidity challenges, and global, national or regional recessions, and their effect on the demand for, and customers’ ability to pay for, the Company’s products and services; the Company’s ability to estimate accurately the time and resources necessary to meet emissions targets; governmental/regulatory actions and/or market pressures to reduce or eliminate reliance on natural gas; impairments under the SEC’s full cost ceiling test for natural gas reserves; changes in the price of natural gas; the creditworthiness or performance of the Company’s key suppliers, customers and counterparties; financial and economic conditions, including the availability of credit, and occurrences affecting the Company’s ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms for working capital, capital expenditures and other investments, including any downgrades in the Company’s credit ratings and changes in interest rates and other capital market conditions; changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas sold at different geographic locations, and the effect of such changes on commodity production, revenues and demand for pipeline transportation capacity to or from such locations; the impact of information technology disruptions, cybersecurity or data security breaches, including the impact of issues that may arise from the use of artificial intelligence technologies; factors affecting the Company’s ability to successfully identify, drill for and produce economically viable natural gas reserves, including among others geology, lease availability and costs, title disputes, weather conditions, water availability and disposal or recycling opportunities of used water, shortages, delays or unavailability of equipment and services required in drilling operations, insufficient gathering, processing and transportation capacity, the need to obtain governmental approvals and permits, and compliance with environmental laws and regulations; the Company’s ability to complete strategic transactions; increased costs or delays or changes in plans with respect to Company projects or related projects of other companies, as well as difficulties or delays in obtaining necessary governmental approvals, permits or orders or in obtaining the cooperation of interconnecting facility operators; increasing health care costs and the resulting effect on health insurance premiums and on the obligation to provide other post-retirement benefits; other changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas having different quality, heating value, hydrocarbon mix or delivery date; the cost and effects of legal and administrative claims against the Company or activist shareholder campaigns to effect changes at the Company; negotiations with the collective bargaining units representing the Company’s workforce, including potential work stoppages during negotiations; uncertainty of natural gas reserve estimates; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual production levels for natural gas; changes in demographic patterns and weather conditions (including those related to climate change); changes in the availability, price or accounting treatment of derivative financial instruments; changes in laws, actuarial assumptions, the interest rate environment and the return on plan/trust assets related to the Company’s pension and other post-retirement benefits, which can affect future funding obligations and costs and plan liabilities; economic disruptions or uninsured losses resulting from major accidents, fires, severe weather, natural disasters, terrorist activities or acts of war, as well as economic and operational disruptions due to third-party outages; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual capital expenditures and operating expenses; or increasing costs of insurance, changes in coverage and the ability to obtain insurance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.











NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY









AND SUBSIDIARIES









GUIDANCE SUMMARY



















As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its adjusted earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2025. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance are outlined in the table below.





The revised adjusted earnings per share guidance range excludes certain items that impacted the comparability of adjusted operating results during the six months ended March 31, 2025, including: (1) the after tax impairment of assets, which reduced earnings by $1.14 per share; (2) after-tax premiums paid on early redemptions of debt, which reduced earnings by $0.02 per share; (3) after-tax unrealized losses on a derivative asset, which reduced earnings by $0.01 per share; and (4) after-tax unrealized losses on other investments, which reduced earnings by $0.02 per share. While the Company expects to record certain adjustments to unrealized gain or loss on a derivative asset and unrealized gain or loss on investments during the remaining six months ending September 30, 2025, the amounts of these and other potential adjustments are not reasonably determinable at this time. As such, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis.















Previous FY 2025 Guidance













Updated FY 2025 Guidance

































Consolidated Adjusted Earnings per Share









$6.50 to $7.00













$6.75 to $7.05













Consolidated Effective Tax Rate







~ 25%









~ 25%































Capital Expenditures



(Millions)





















Exploration and Production





$495 - $515









$495 - $515









Pipeline and Storage





$130 - $150









$130 - $150









Gathering





$95 - $110









$95 - $110









Utility







$165 - $185













$165 - $185













Consolidated Capital Expenditures









$885 - $960













$885 - $960

































Exploration and Production Segment Guidance













































Commodity Price Assumptions (remaining six months)























NYMEX natural gas price





$3.50 /MMBtu









$3.50 /MMBtu









Appalachian basin spot price





$2.90 /MMBtu









$2.60 /MMBtu









Realized natural gas prices, after hedging ($/Mcf)





$2.77 - $2.81









$2.72 - $2.76































Production (Bcf)









410 to 425













415 to 425

































E&P Operating Costs



($/Mcf)





















LOE





$0.68 - $0.70









$0.68 - $0.69









G&A





$0.18 - $0.19









$0.18 - $0.19









DD&A





$0.63 - $0.67









$0.63 - $0.65































Other Business Segment Guidance



(Millions)





















Gathering Segment Revenues





$250 - $260









$250 - $260









Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues





$415 - $435









$415 - $435































Utility Segment Guidance



(Millions)





















Customer Margin*





$445 - $465









$445 - $465









O&M Expense





$240 - $250









$240 - $245









Non-Service Pension & OPEB Income





$23 - $27









$23 - $27





























* Customer Margin is defined as Operating Revenues less Purchased Gas Expense.































NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY













RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS













QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2025













(Unaudited)





































































Upstream













Midstream













Downstream



















































































Exploration &









Pipeline &

























Corporate /

















(Thousands of Dollars)





Production









Storage









Gathering









Utility









All Other









Consolidated*































































Second quarter 2024 GAAP earnings







$





62,065













$





30,737













$





28,706













$





44,739













$





25













$





166,272















Items impacting comparability:























































Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset









(536





)













































(536





)









Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset









147

















































147













Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments









































(769





)













(769





)









Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments









































162

















162















Second quarter 2024 adjusted operating results











61,676

















30,737

















28,706

















44,739

















(582





)













165,276















Drivers of adjusted operating results**

























































Upstream Revenues























































Higher (lower) natural gas production









5,322

















































5,322













Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging









31,956

















































31,956















Midstream Revenues























































Higher (lower) operating revenues

















1,227

















819

































2,046















Downstream Margins***























































Impact of usage and weather

































3,011

























3,011













Impact of new rates in New York

































14,577

























14,577













Higher (lower) other operating revenues

































(924





)





















(924





)











Operating Expenses























































Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses









(1,196





)













































(1,196





)









Lower (higher) operating expenses









(1,855





)













(1,248





)













(1,168





)













(3,330





)





















(7,601





)









Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes









(948





)













































(948





)









Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion









6,973

















745

















(966





)













(685





)





















6,067















Other Income (Expense)























































Higher (lower) other income

































8,545

















612

















9,157













(Higher) lower interest expense

















331

















(891





)













(1,895





)













(2,902





)













(5,357





)











Income Taxes























































Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate









(2,331





)













241

















463

















(545





)













(159





)













(2,331





)









All other / rounding









(479





)













(326





)













77

















51

















(45





)













(722





)











Second quarter 2025 adjusted operating results











99,118

















31,707

















27,040

















63,544

















(3,076





)













218,333















Items impacting comparability:























































Premiums paid on early redemption of debt









(1,430





)





















(955





)





























(2,385





)









Tax impact of premiums paid on early redemption of debt









385

























257

































642













Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset









(335





)













































(335





)









Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset









90

















































90













Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments









































17

















17













Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments









































(4





)













(4





)











Second quarter 2025 GAAP earnings







$





97,828













$





31,707













$





26,342













$





63,544













$





(3,063





)









$





216,358

































































* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.





















































** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.









*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.































NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY













RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE













QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2025













(Unaudited)





































































Upstream













Midstream













Downstream



















































































Exploration &









Pipeline &

























Corporate /





















Production









Storage









Gathering









Utility









All Other









Consolidated*































































Second quarter 2024 GAAP earnings per share







$





0.67













$





0.33













$





0.31













$





0.48













$





0.01













$





1.80















Items impacting comparability:























































Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax









—

















































—













Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax









































(0.01





)













(0.01





)











Second quarter 2024 adjusted operating results per share











0.67

















0.33

















0.31

















0.48

















—

















1.79















Drivers of adjusted operating results**

























































Upstream Revenues























































Higher (lower) natural gas production









0.06

















































0.06













Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging









0.35

















































0.35















Midstream Revenues























































Higher (lower) operating revenues

















0.01

















0.01

































0.02















Downstream Margins***























































Impact of usage and weather

































0.03

























0.03













Impact of new rates in New York

































0.16

























0.16













Higher (lower) other operating revenues

































(0.01





)





















(0.01





)











Operating Expenses























































Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses









(0.01





)













































(0.01





)









Lower (higher) operating expenses









(0.02





)













(0.01





)













(0.01





)













(0.04





)





















(0.08





)









Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes









(0.01





)













































(0.01





)









Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion









0.09

















0.01

















(0.01





)













(0.01





)





















0.08















Other Income (Expense)























































Higher (lower) other income

































0.09

















0.01

















0.10













(Higher) lower interest expense

















—

















(0.01





)













(0.02





)













(0.03





)













(0.06





)











Income Taxes























































Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate









(0.03





)













—

















0.01

















(0.01





)













—

















(0.03





)









All other / rounding









(0.02





)













0.01

















—

















0.03

















(0.02





)













—















Second quarter 2025 adjusted operating results per share











1.08

















0.35

















0.30

















0.70

















(0.04





)













2.39















Items impacting comparability:























































Premiums paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax









(0.01





)





















(0.01





)





























(0.02





)









Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset, net of tax









—

















































—













Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax









































—

















—















Second quarter 2025 GAAP earnings per share







$





1.07













$





0.35













$





0.29













$





0.70













$





(0.04





)









$





2.37

































































* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.





















































** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.









*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.































NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY













RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS













SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025













(Unaudited)





































































Upstream













Midstream













Downstream



















































































Exploration &









Pipeline &

























Corporate /

















(Thousands of Dollars)





Production









Storage









Gathering









Utility









All Other









Consolidated*











Six months ended March 31, 2024 GAAP earnings







$





114,548













$





54,792













$





57,531













$





71,289













$





1,132













$





299,292















Items impacting comparability:























































Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset









3,662

















































3,662













Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset









(1,004





)













































(1,004





)









Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments









































(1,818





)













(1,818





)









Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments









































382

















382















Six months ended March 31, 2024 adjusted operating results











117,206

















54,792

















57,531

















71,289

















(304





)













300,514















Drivers of adjusted operating results**

























































Upstream Revenues























































Higher (lower) natural gas production









(817





)













































(817





)









Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging









33,964

















































33,964















Midstream Revenues























































Higher (lower) operating revenues

















10,865

















(332





)





























10,533















Downstream Margins***























































Impact of usage and weather

































2,685

























2,685













Impact of new rates in New York

































22,442

























22,442













Higher (lower) other operating revenues

































(1,364





)





















(1,364





)











Operating Expenses























































Lower (higher) operating expenses









(1,742





)













(2,105





)













(1,108





)













(4,575





)





















(9,530





)









Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes









(746





)













































(746





)









Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion









13,816

















452

















(1,802





)













(1,309





)





















11,157















Other Income (Expense)























































Higher (lower) other income









(1,888





)













(603





)





















11,720

















2,300

















11,529













(Higher) lower interest expense

















328

















(1,271





)













(3,679





)













(3,165





)













(7,787





)











Income Taxes























































Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate









(2,338





)













(246





)













905

















(1,128





)













43

















(2,764





)









All other / rounding









(226





)













679

















262

















(38





)













(219





)













458















Six months ended March 31, 2025 adjusted operating results











157,229

















64,162

















54,185

















96,043

















(1,345





)













370,274















Items impacting comparability:























































Impairment of assets









(141,802





)













































(141,802





)









Tax impact of impairment of assets









37,169

















































37,169













Premiums paid on early redemption of debt









(1,430





)





















(955





)





























(2,385





)









Tax impact of premiums paid on early redemption of debt









385

























257

































642













Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset









(684





)













































(684





)









Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset









184

















































184













Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments









































(2,600





)













(2,600





)









Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments









































546

















546















Six months ended March 31, 2025 GAAP earnings







$





51,051













$





64,162













$





53,487













$





96,043













$





(3,399





)









$





261,344

































































* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.





















































** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.









*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.































NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY













RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE













SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025













(Unaudited)





































































Upstream













Midstream













Downstream



















































































Exploration &









Pipeline &

























Corporate /





















Production









Storage









Gathering









Utility









All Other









Consolidated*











Six months ended March 31, 2024 GAAP earnings per share







$





1.24













$





0.59













$





0.62













$





0.77













$





0.02













$





3.24















Items impacting comparability:























































Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax









0.03

















































0.03













Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax









































(0.02





)













(0.02





)











Six months ended March 31, 2024 adjusted operating results per share











1.27

















0.59

















0.62

















0.77

















—

















3.25















Drivers of adjusted operating results**

























































Upstream Revenues























































Higher (lower) natural gas production









(0.01





)













































(0.01





)









Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging









0.37

















































0.37















Midstream Revenues























































Higher (lower) operating revenues

















0.12

















—

































0.12















Downstream Margins***























































Impact of usage and weather

































0.03

























0.03













Impact of new rates in New York

































0.25

























0.25













Higher (lower) other operating revenues

































(0.01





)





















(0.01





)











Operating Expenses























































Lower (higher) operating expenses









(0.02





)













(0.02





)













(0.01





)













(0.05





)





















(0.10





)









Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes









(0.01





)













































(0.01





)









Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion









0.15

















—

















(0.02





)













(0.01





)





















0.12















Other Income (Expense)























































Higher (lower) other income









(0.02





)













(0.01





)





















0.13

















0.03

















0.13













(Higher) lower interest expense

















—

















(0.01





)













(0.04





)













(0.03





)













(0.08





)











Income Taxes























































Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate









(0.03





)













—

















0.01

















(0.01





)













—

















(0.03





)









All other / rounding









0.02

















0.02

















0.01

















(0.01





)













(0.01





)













0.03















Six months ended March 31, 2025 adjusted operating results per share











1.72

















0.70

















0.60

















1.05

















(0.01





)













4.06















Items impacting comparability:























































Impairment of assets, net of tax









(1.14





)













































(1.14





)









Premiums paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax









(0.01





)





















(0.01





)





























(0.02





)









Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset, net of tax









(0.01





)













































(0.01





)









Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax









































(0.02





)













(0.02





)









Rounding









































(0.01





)













(0.01





)











Six months ended March 31, 2025 GAAP earnings per share







$





0.56













$





0.70













$





0.59













$





1.05













$





(0.04





)









$





2.86

































































* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.





















































** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.









*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.































NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY













AND SUBSIDIARIES















































(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)









































Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended













March 31,









March 31,













(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)













SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS













2025

















2024

















2025

















2024













Operating Revenues:





































Utility Revenues





$





343,574













$





290,198













$





571,998













$





492,119













Exploration and Production and Other Revenues









311,958

















264,614

















560,818

















518,633













Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues









74,418

















75,127

















146,616

















144,549





















729,950

















629,939

















1,279,432

















1,155,301













Operating Expenses:





































Purchased Gas









135,338

















105,940

















200,675

















162,491













Operation and Maintenance:





































Utility









63,447

















59,288

















118,691

















112,993













Exploration and Production and Other









35,059

















32,794

















68,600

















67,620













Pipeline and Storage and Gathering









42,363

















39,340

















78,304

















74,303













Property, Franchise and Other Taxes









25,214

















23,019

















47,270

















45,434













Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization









111,277

















118,935

















220,647

















234,725













Impairment of Assets









—

















—

















141,802

















—





















412,698

















379,316

















875,989

















697,566

















































Operating Income









317,252

















250,623

















403,443

















457,735

















































Other Income (Expense):





































Other Income (Deductions)









15,232

















6,070

















22,952

















9,801













Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt









(39,662





)













(28,453





)













(73,024





)













(56,915





)









Other Interest Expense









(5,095





)













(6,636





)













(9,476





)













(12,910





)













































Income Before Income Taxes









287,727

















221,604

















343,895

















397,711

















































Income Tax Expense









71,369

















55,332

















82,551

















98,419

















































Net Income Available for Common Stock





$





216,358













$





166,272













$





261,344













$





299,292

















































Earnings Per Common Share





































Basic





$





2.39













$





1.81













$





2.88













$





3.25













Diluted





$





2.37













$





1.80













$





2.86













$





3.24



















































Weighted Average Common Shares:







































Used in Basic Calculation









90,500,162

















92,114,415

















90,640,333

















92,011,772













Used in Diluted Calculation









91,176,327

















92,512,447

















91,312,334

















92,478,604



































NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY













AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(Unaudited)



























March 31,









September 30,











(Thousands of Dollars)











2025

















2024















ASSETS























Property, Plant and Equipment





$





14,834,817













$





14,524,798













Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization









7,487,618

















7,185,593













Net Property, Plant and Equipment









7,347,199

















7,339,205













Current Assets:





















Cash and Temporary Cash Investments









39,954

















38,222













Cash Held in Trust for Bondholders









51,352

















—













Receivables - Net









291,132

















127,222













Unbilled Revenue









49,077

















15,521













Gas Stored Underground









6,413

















35,055













Materials and Supplies - at average cost









48,451

















47,670













Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs









3,562

















—













Other Current Assets









78,532

















92,229













Total Current Assets









568,473

















355,919













Other Assets:





















Recoverable Future Taxes









88,623

















80,084













Unamortized Debt Expense









7,166

















5,604













Other Regulatory Assets









118,800

















108,022













Deferred Charges









69,572

















69,662













Other Investments









71,958

















81,705













Goodwill









5,476

















5,476













Prepaid Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs









194,325

















180,230













Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments









45

















87,905













Other









8,326

















5,958













Total Other Assets









564,291

















624,646













Total Assets





$





8,479,963













$





8,319,770















CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES























Capitalization:





















Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity





















Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and





















Outstanding - 90,397,698 Shares and 91,005,993 Shares, Respectively





$





90,398













$





91,006













Paid in Capital









1,042,822

















1,045,487













Earnings Reinvested in the Business









1,855,366

















1,727,326













Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss









(222,975





)













(15,476





)









Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity









2,765,611

















2,848,343













Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs









2,381,126

















2,188,243













Total Capitalization









5,146,737

















5,036,586













Current and Accrued Liabilities:





















Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper









208,400

















90,700













Current Portion of Long-Term Debt









350,000

















500,000













Accounts Payable









127,611

















165,068













Amounts Payable to Customers









34,393

















42,720













Dividends Payable









46,555

















46,872













Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt









19,454

















27,247













Customer Advances









—

















19,373













Customer Security Deposits









30,358

















36,265













Other Accruals and Current Liabilities









184,925

















162,903













Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments









201,464

















4,744













Total Current and Accrued Liabilities









1,203,160

















1,095,892













Other Liabilities:





















Deferred Income Taxes









1,072,436

















1,111,165













Taxes Refundable to Customers









302,293

















305,645













Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability









300,256

















292,477













Other Regulatory Liabilities









140,828

















151,452













Other Post-Retirement Liabilities









3,404

















3,511













Asset Retirement Obligations









193,802

















203,006













Other Liabilities









117,047

















120,036













Total Other Liabilities









2,130,066

















2,187,292













Commitments and Contingencies









—

















—













Total Capitalization and Liabilities





$





8,479,963













$





8,319,770



































NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY













AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(Unaudited)























Six Months Ended













March 31,











(Thousands of Dollars)











2025

















2024

































Operating Activities:





















Net Income Available for Common Stock





$





261,344













$





299,292













Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:





















Impairment of Assets









141,802

















—













Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization









220,647

















234,725













Deferred Income Taxes









25,787

















65,187













Premiums Paid on Early Redemption of Debt









2,385

















—













Stock-Based Compensation









10,487

















10,477













Other









14,317

















11,874













Change in:





















Receivables and Unbilled Revenue









(197,553





)













(50,123





)









Gas Stored Underground and Materials and Supplies









27,861

















25,675













Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs









(3,562





)













—













Other Current Assets









13,737

















15,201













Accounts Payable









17,322

















(15,641





)









Amounts Payable to Customers









(8,327





)













13,327













Customer Advances









(19,373





)













(21,003





)









Customer Security Deposits









(5,907





)













1,836













Other Accruals and Current Liabilities









21,528

















26,927













Other Assets









(20,282





)













(22,165





)









Other Liabilities









(28,343





)













(9,328





)









Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities





$





473,870













$





586,261

































Investing Activities:





















Capital Expenditures





$





(434,260





)









$





(481,958





)









Other









8,881

















(1,189





)









Net Cash Used in Investing Activities





$





(425,379





)









$





(483,147





)





























Financing Activities:





















Changes in Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper









117,700

















(8,600





)









Shares Repurchased Under Repurchase Plan









(50,471





)













(4,230





)









Reduction of Long-Term Debt









(954,086





)













—













Net Proceeds From Issuance of Long-Term Debt









989,019

















—













Dividends Paid on Common Stock









(93,543





)













(91,048





)









Net Repurchases of Common Stock Under Stock and Benefit Plans









(4,026





)













(3,914





)









Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities





$





4,593













$





(107,792





)





























Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash









53,084

















(4,678





)









Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period









38,222

















55,447













Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at March 31





$





91,306













$





50,769



































NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY













AND SUBSIDIARIES

























































SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS













(UNAUDITED)

























































UPSTREAM BUSINESS



























































Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended









(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)





March 31,









March 31,













EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT













2025

















2024













Variance













2025

















2024













Variance









Total Operating Revenues





$





311,958













$





264,614













$





47,344













$





560,818













$





518,633













$





42,185













Operating Expenses:













































Operation and Maintenance:













































General and Administrative Expense









18,847

















17,165

















1,682

















38,173

















34,958

















3,215













Lease Operating and Transportation Expense









71,176

















69,662

















1,514

















136,816

















136,736

















80













All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense









3,310

















2,644

















666

















7,178

















8,188

















(1,010





)









Property, Franchise and Other Taxes









4,275

















3,075

















1,200

















7,657

















6,713

















944













Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization









64,622

















73,448

















(8,826





)













127,925

















145,413

















(17,488





)









Impairment of Assets









—

















—

















—

















141,802

















—

















141,802





















162,230

















165,994

















(3,764





)













459,551

















332,008

















127,543

























































Operating Income









149,728

















98,620

















51,108

















101,267

















186,625

















(85,358





)





















































Other Income (Expense):













































Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit









37

















100

















(63





)













74

















201

















(127





)









Interest and Other Income (Deductions)









101

















1,170

















(1,069





)













373

















(342





)













715













Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt









(1,949





)













—

















(1,949





)













(1,949





)













—

















(1,949





)









Other Interest Expense









(15,091





)













(15,108





)













17

















(30,291





)













(30,377





)













86













Income Before Income Taxes









132,826

















84,782

















48,044

















69,474

















156,107

















(86,633





)









Income Tax Expense









34,998

















22,717

















12,281

















18,423

















41,559

















(23,136





)









Net Income





$





97,828













$





62,065













$





35,763













$





51,051













$





114,548













$





(63,497





)









Net Income Per Share (Diluted)





$





1.07













$





0.67













$





0.40













$





0.56













$





1.24













$





(0.68





)































NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY













AND SUBSIDIARIES

























































SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS













(UNAUDITED)

























































MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES



























































Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended









(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)





March 31,









March 31,













PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT













2025

















2024













Variance













2025

















2024













Variance









Revenues from External Customers





$





71,185













$





71,210













$





(25





)









$





139,935













$





136,036













$





3,899













Intersegment Revenues









38,388

















36,810

















1,578

















76,251

















66,397

















9,854













Total Operating Revenues









109,573

















108,020

















1,553

















216,186

















202,433

















13,753













Operating Expenses:













































Purchased Gas









162

















325

















(163





)













121

















926

















(805





)









Operation and Maintenance









30,642

















29,062

















1,580

















57,677

















55,013

















2,664













Property, Franchise and Other Taxes









8,600

















8,600

















—

















17,266

















17,320

















(54





)









Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization









18,547

















19,490

















(943





)













37,132

















37,704

















(572





)

















57,951

















57,477

















474

















112,196

















110,963

















1,233

























































Operating Income









51,622

















50,543

















1,079

















103,990

















91,470

















12,520

























































Other Income (Expense):













































Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit









952

















1,257

















(305





)













1,905

















2,515

















(610





)









Interest and Other Income









1,794

















2,046

















(252





)













3,833

















3,978

















(145





)









Interest Expense









(11,700





)













(12,119





)













419

















(23,428





)













(23,843





)













415













Income Before Income Taxes









42,668

















41,727

















941

















86,300

















74,120

















12,180













Income Tax Expense









10,961

















10,990

















(29





)













22,138

















19,328

















2,810













Net Income





$





31,707













$





30,737













$





970













$





64,162













$





54,792













$





9,370













Net Income Per Share (Diluted)





$





0.35













$





0.33













$





0.02













$





0.70













$





0.59













$





0.11









































































































Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended













March 31,









March 31,













GATHERING SEGMENT













2025

















2024













Variance













2025

















2024













Variance









Revenues from External Customers





$





3,233













$





3,917













$





(684





)









$





6,681













$





8,513













$





(1,832





)









Intersegment Revenues









61,797

















60,076

















1,721

















119,480

















118,068

















1,412













Total Operating Revenues









65,030

















63,993

















1,037

















126,161

















126,581

















(420





)









Operating Expenses:













































Operation and Maintenance









12,275

















10,796

















1,479

















21,703

















20,300

















1,403













Property, Franchise and Other Taxes









7

















94

















(87





)













(227





)













117

















(344





)









Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization









10,834

















9,611

















1,223

















21,349

















19,068

















2,281





















23,116

















20,501

















2,615

















42,825

















39,485

















3,340

























































Operating Income









41,914

















43,492

















(1,578





)













83,336

















87,096

















(3,760





)





















































Other Income (Expense):













































Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit (Costs)









—

















9

















(9





)













(1





)













19

















(20





)









Interest and Other Income









93

















72

















21

















152

















143

















9













Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt









(1,334





)













—

















(1,334





)













(1,334





)













—

















(1,334





)









Other Interest Expense









(4,450





)













(3,701





)













(749





)













(8,661





)













(7,431





)













(1,230





)









Income Before Income Taxes









36,223

















39,872

















(3,649





)













73,492

















79,827

















(6,335





)









Income Tax Expense









9,881

















11,166

















(1,285





)













20,005

















22,296

















(2,291





)









Net Income





$





26,342













$





28,706













$





(2,364





)









$





53,487













$





57,531













$





(4,044





)









Net Income Per Share (Diluted)





$





0.29













$





0.31













$





(0.02





)









$





0.59













$





0.62













$





(0.03





)





















