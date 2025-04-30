National Fuel Gas Company Reports Strong Q2 Fiscal 2025 Results with 32% Increase in Earnings Per Share

National Fuel Gas Company reported increased Q2 2025 earnings, driven by higher natural gas production and favorable rate settlements.
National Fuel Gas Company announced its second-quarter financial results for fiscal year 2025, reporting a 32% increase in GAAP net income to $216 million, or $2.37 per share, alongside an adjusted operating income of $218 million, reflecting a 34% per share increase. The company achieved record natural gas production of 105.5 Bcf through its subsidiary, Seneca, primarily driven by successful new well pads in the Eastern Development Area. The utility segment experienced significant growth, with net income rising by 44% linked to a rate settlement in New York. The company has updated its earnings guidance for fiscal 2025 to a range of $6.75 to $7.05 per share, bolstered by higher expected production and improved capital efficiency across its operations. CEO David P. Bauer highlighted the company's effective performance in both its upstream and regulated sectors, projecting continued strong returns and growth amidst a volatile energy market.
Potential Positives
- GAAP net income of $216 million represents a significant 32% increase in earnings per share compared to the prior year.
- Seneca Resources achieved a record production of 105.5 Bcf of natural gas, marking a 3% year-over-year increase, contributing to strong operational results.
- The Utility segment reported a net income increase of 44% per share, driven by the recently implemented rate settlement in New York, indicating effective regulatory strategy.
- The company raised its guidance for fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share to a range of $6.75 to $7.05, reflecting improved operational efficiency and anticipated higher production levels.
Potential Negatives
- Increased interest expenses may concern investors, particularly given the company's substantial reliance on debt financing, which rose significantly compared to previous periods.
- The corporate segment reported a net loss of $3.1 million, a notable decline from a negligible gain in the previous year, indicating potential operational issues affecting this segment.
- Despite overall income growth, the company's GAAP earnings have decreased compared to the same period last year, raising questions about long-term sustainability amidst high volatility in natural gas prices and other operational challenges.
FAQ
What were National Fuel's second quarter earnings for fiscal 2025?
National Fuel reported a GAAP net income of $216 million, or $2.37 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
How much did National Fuel increase its earnings guidance?
The company raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $6.75 to $7.05.
Which segment saw the highest earnings growth?
The Utility segment experienced a significant earnings increase, reporting a net income of $63.5 million, up 44% year-over-year.
What was the production level for Seneca in this quarter?
Seneca achieved a record production of 105.5 Bcf of natural gas, marking a 3% increase from the previous year.
What did management highlight about National Fuel's operational strategy?
Management emphasized the success of the integrated Appalachian natural gas development program and improved capital efficiency driving strong results.
Full Release
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the second quarter of its 2025 fiscal year.
FISCAL 2025 SECOND QUARTER SUMMARY
GAAP net income of $216 million, or $2.37 per share, an increase of 32% per share compared to the prior year.
Adjusted operating results of $218 million, or $2.39 per share, an increase of 34% per share compared to the prior year. See non-GAAP reconciliation on page 2.
Seneca produced a record 105.5 Bcf of natural gas, an increase of 3% from the prior year and 8% sequentially, largely due to strong results from pads recently turned in line in the Eastern Development Area (“EDA”).
Utility segment net income of $63.5 million, or $0.70 per share, an increase of 44% per share compared to the prior year, primarily as a result of the New York jurisdiction’s 2024 rate settlement, which led to its first base rate increase since 2017.
Pipeline & Storage segment net income of $31.7 million, or $0.35 per share, an increase of 5% per share compared to the prior year. In addition, Empire Pipeline reached an agreement with its customers to amend its existing rate settlement, which was approved by the FERC on March 17, 2025, with new rates effective November 1, 2025.
The Company is increasing its guidance for fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share to a range of $6.75 to $7.05.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTS
David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “During our second quarter, National Fuel built upon its positive momentum which, along with the tailwind of higher natural gas price realizations, drove a 32% increase in earnings per share over the prior year.
“Our integrated Appalachian natural gas development program, focused on the highly prolific EDA, continues to deliver strong operational results and improving capital efficiency. Seneca’s recent well results exhibited the highest productivity we’ve seen to date, giving us further confidence in our deep, high-quality well inventory, and allowing us to increase our production guidance for fiscal 2025. On the regulated side of the business, we saw significant earnings growth during the quarter, driven by the ongoing impact of positive rate case outcomes that balance the continued investment in modernizing our infrastructure with the goal of maintaining affordable rates for our customers.
“National Fuel’s integrated natural gas business, track record of strong operational execution, and consistent approach to managing risk, collectively position us well to navigate an uncertain global economic backdrop. As such, we remain confident in our ability to provide strong returns, achieve our long-term growth targets, and continue to deliver shareholder value.”
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS
Three Months Ended March 31,
(Thousands)
(Per Share)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Reported GAAP Earnings
$
216,358
$
166,272
$
2.37
$
1.80
Items impacting comparability:
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt (E&P / Midstream)
2,385
—
0.03
—
Tax impact of premiums paid on early redemption of debt
(642
)
—
(0.01
)
—
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (E&P)
335
(536
)
0.00
0.00
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset
(90
)
147
0.00
0.00
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other)
(17
)
(769
)
0.00
(0.01
)
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments
4
162
0.00
0.00
Adjusted Operating Results
$
218,333
$
165,276
$
2.39
$
1.79
FISCAL 2025 GUIDANCE UPDATE
National Fuel is increasing its guidance for fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share, which is now expected to be within a range of $6.75 to $7.05, an increase of $0.15 at the midpoint of the Company’s prior guidance range. This updated range incorporates our second quarter results as well as higher expected production and lower unit costs in the Exploration and Production segment for the remainder of the fiscal year.
The Company is assuming NYMEX natural gas prices will average $3.50 per MMBtu for the remaining six months of fiscal 2025 (no change from previous guidance), which approximates the current NYMEX forward curve at this time. Given the continued volatility in NYMEX natural gas prices, the Company is providing the following sensitivities to its adjusted operating results guidance range:
NYMEX Assumption
Remaining 6 months
($/MMBtu)
Fiscal 2025
Adjusted Earnings
Per Share Sensitivities
$3.00
$6.50 - $6.80
$3.50
$6.75 - $7.05
$4.00
$7.05 - $7.35
The Company’s other fiscal 2025 guidance assumptions remain largely unchanged as detailed in the table on page 7.
FINANCING ACTIVITIES UPDATE
In February 2025, the Company issued $1 billion of new five- and ten-year notes (split in two equal tranches) to refinance the early redemption of $950 million of notes that were scheduled to mature in July 2025 and January 2026. In addition, the Company placed $50 million (plus interest) in trust for the benefit of holders of long-term debt issued under the Company’s 1974 Indenture and scheduled to mature in June 2025. Placing these funds in trust discharged the 1974 Indenture, relieving the Company from its obligations to comply with the indenture’s covenants. In connection with these transactions, the Company recognized an after-tax loss of $1.7 million, which is presented as an item impacting comparability for the quarter.
DISCUSSION OF SECOND QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT
The following earnings discussion of each operating segment for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 is summarized in a tabular form on pages 8 and 9 of this report (earnings drivers for the six months ended March 31, 2025 are summarized on pages 10 and 11). It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion.
Note that management defines adjusted operating results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.
Upstream Business
Exploration and Production Segment
The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC (“Seneca”). Seneca explores for, develops and produces primarily natural gas reserves in Pennsylvania.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands)
2025
2024
Variance
GAAP Earnings
$
97,828
$
62,065
$
35,763
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax
1,045
—
1,045
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (2022 CA asset sale), net of tax
245
(389
)
634
Adjusted Operating Results
$
99,118
$
61,676
$
37,442
Adjusted EBITDA
$
214,350
$
172,068
$
42,282
Seneca’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $35.8 million versus the prior year. GAAP earnings included a $1.0 million after-tax loss recognized during the quarter on the early redemption of long-term debt for Seneca’s share of premiums paid by the Company associated with its long-term debt redemptions.
Excluding items impacting comparability, Seneca’s adjusted operating results in the second quarter increased $37.4 million primarily due to higher realized natural gas prices and natural gas production, as well as lower per unit operating expenses.
During the second quarter, Seneca produced 105.5 Bcf of natural gas, an increase of 2.6 Bcf, or 3%, from the prior year, and 7.8 Bcf, or 8%, higher compared to the fiscal 2025 first quarter. Two highly prolific pads turned in line this year in the EDA (Tioga Utica) were the main drivers behind these increases in production.
Seneca’s weighted average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $2.94 per Mcf, an increase of $0.38 per Mcf from the prior year. This increase was primarily due to higher NYMEX prices and higher spot prices at local sales points in Pennsylvania.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(Cost per Mcf)
2025
2024
Variance
Lease Operating and Transportation Expense (“LOE”)
$
0.67
$
0.68
$
(0.01
)
General and Administrative Expense (“G&A”)
$
0.18
$
0.17
$
0.01
Taxes and Other
$
0.07
$
0.06
$
0.01
Total Cash Operating Costs
$
0.92
$
0.91
$
0.01
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Expense (“DD&A”)
$
0.61
$
0.71
$
(0.10
)
Total Operating Costs
$
1.53
$
1.62
$
(0.09
)
On a per unit basis, the second quarter total cash operating costs were up slightly compared to the prior year as other taxes increased as a result of a higher Impact Fee in Pennsylvania due to the increase in NYMEX natural gas prices. LOE included $59 million ($0.56 per Mcf), or 84% of total LOE, for gathering and compression service fees paid to the Company’s Gathering segment to connect Seneca’s production to sales points along interstate pipelines. DD&A for the quarter was $0.61 per Mcf, a decrease of $0.10 per Mcf from the prior year, largely due to ceiling test impairments recorded in prior quarters that lowered Seneca’s full cost pool depletable base.
Midstream Businesses
Pipeline and Storage Segment
The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands)
2025
2024
Variance
GAAP Earnings
$
31,707
$
30,737
$
970
Adjusted EBITDA
$
70,169
$
70,033
$
136
The Pipeline and Storage segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $1.0 million versus the prior year primarily due to higher operating revenues. The increase in operating revenues of $1.6 million, or 1%, was primarily attributable to an increase in Supply Corporation’s transportation and storage rates effective February 1, 2024, in accordance with its rate settlement, which was approved in fiscal 2024.
Empire Rate Case Update
On March 17, 2025, FERC approved an amendment to Empire’s 2019 rate case settlement, which provides for modest unit rate reductions for Empire’s transportation services. Based on current contracts, this settlement amendment is estimated to decrease Empire’s revenues on a yearly basis by approximately $0.5 million with new rates effective November 1, 2025. Under the amendment, Empire may not file a new rate case before April 30, 2027, and is required to file a rate case by May 31, 2031.
Gathering Segment
The Gathering segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC’s limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which delivers Seneca and other non-affiliated Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands)
2025
2024
Variance
GAAP Earnings
$
26,342
$
28,706
$
(2,364
)
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax
698
—
698
Adjusted Operating Results
$
27,040
$
28,706
$
(1,666
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
52,748
$
53,103
$
(355
)
The Gathering segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings decreased $2.4 million versus the prior year as higher operating revenues were more than offset by higher O&M and DD&A expense. GAAP earnings also included a $0.7 million after-tax loss recognized during the quarter on the early redemption of long-term debt for Gathering’s share of premiums paid by the Company associated with its long-term debt redemptions.
Operating revenues increased $1.0 million, or 2%, primarily due to an increase in throughput from Seneca’s new wells in Tioga County. While O&M expense increased $1.5 million, the per unit rate of $0.09 per Mcf remained unchanged. DD&A expense increased $1.2 million primarily due to higher average depreciable plant in service compared to the prior year.
Downstream Business
Utility Segment
The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution Corporation”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands)
2025
2024
Variance
GAAP Earnings
$
63,544
$
44,739
$
18,805
Adjusted EBITDA
$
95,270
$
78,326
$
16,944
The Utility segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $18.8 million, or 42%, primarily as a result of the implementation of the recently approved rate case settlement in the Utility’s New York jurisdiction, which became effective October 1, 2024.
For the quarter, customer margin (operating revenues less purchased gas sold) increased $22.2 million, primarily due to the New York rate case settlement. Other income increased $10.8 million, largely due to the New York rate settlement, which required the recognition of non-service pension and post-retirement benefit income and a corresponding reduction in new base rates, resulting in no effect on net income.
O&M expense increased by $4.2 million, primarily driven by higher personnel costs, partially offset by a reduction related to amortizations of certain regulatory assets as a result of the New York rate settlement. Further, interest expense increased $2.4 million primarily due to a higher average amount of net borrowings.
Corporate and All Other
The Company’s operations that are included in Corporate and All Other generated a combined net loss of $3.1 million in the current year second quarter, compared to combined earnings of less than $0.1 million in the prior year. The reduction in earnings during the second quarter was primarily driven by higher interest expense due to a higher average amount of net borrowings. A decrease in investment income on marketable securities and corporate-owned life insurance policies also contributed to the earnings reduction.
National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for four operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at
www.nationalfuel.com
.
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
GUIDANCE SUMMARY
As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its adjusted earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2025. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance are outlined in the table below.
The revised adjusted earnings per share guidance range excludes certain items that impacted the comparability of adjusted operating results during the six months ended March 31, 2025, including: (1) the after tax impairment of assets, which reduced earnings by $1.14 per share; (2) after-tax premiums paid on early redemptions of debt, which reduced earnings by $0.02 per share; (3) after-tax unrealized losses on a derivative asset, which reduced earnings by $0.01 per share; and (4) after-tax unrealized losses on other investments, which reduced earnings by $0.02 per share. While the Company expects to record certain adjustments to unrealized gain or loss on a derivative asset and unrealized gain or loss on investments during the remaining six months ending September 30, 2025, the amounts of these and other potential adjustments are not reasonably determinable at this time. As such, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis.
Previous FY 2025 Guidance
Updated FY 2025 Guidance
Consolidated Adjusted Earnings per Share
$6.50 to $7.00
$6.75 to $7.05
Consolidated Effective Tax Rate
~ 25%
~ 25%
Capital Expenditures
(Millions)
Exploration and Production
$495 - $515
$495 - $515
Pipeline and Storage
$130 - $150
$130 - $150
Gathering
$95 - $110
$95 - $110
Utility
$165 - $185
$165 - $185
Consolidated Capital Expenditures
$885 - $960
$885 - $960
Exploration and Production Segment Guidance
Commodity Price Assumptions (remaining six months)
NYMEX natural gas price
$3.50 /MMBtu
$3.50 /MMBtu
Appalachian basin spot price
$2.90 /MMBtu
$2.60 /MMBtu
Realized natural gas prices, after hedging ($/Mcf)
$2.77 - $2.81
$2.72 - $2.76
Production (Bcf)
410 to 425
415 to 425
E&P Operating Costs
($/Mcf)
LOE
$0.68 - $0.70
$0.68 - $0.69
G&A
$0.18 - $0.19
$0.18 - $0.19
DD&A
$0.63 - $0.67
$0.63 - $0.65
Other Business Segment Guidance
(Millions)
Gathering Segment Revenues
$250 - $260
$250 - $260
Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues
$415 - $435
$415 - $435
Utility Segment Guidance
(Millions)
Customer Margin*
$445 - $465
$445 - $465
O&M Expense
$240 - $250
$240 - $245
Non-Service Pension & OPEB Income
$23 - $27
$23 - $27
* Customer Margin is defined as Operating Revenues less Purchased Gas Expense.
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
Upstream
Midstream
Downstream
Exploration &
Pipeline &
Corporate /
(Thousands of Dollars)
Production
Storage
Gathering
Utility
All Other
Consolidated*
Second quarter 2024 GAAP earnings
$
62,065
$
30,737
$
28,706
$
44,739
$
25
$
166,272
Items impacting comparability:
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset
(536
)
(536
)
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset
147
147
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments
(769
)
(769
)
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments
162
162
Second quarter 2024 adjusted operating results
61,676
30,737
28,706
44,739
(582
)
165,276
Drivers of adjusted operating results**
Upstream Revenues
Higher (lower) natural gas production
5,322
5,322
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging
31,956
31,956
Midstream Revenues
Higher (lower) operating revenues
1,227
819
2,046
Downstream Margins***
Impact of usage and weather
3,011
3,011
Impact of new rates in New York
14,577
14,577
Higher (lower) other operating revenues
(924
)
(924
)
Operating Expenses
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses
(1,196
)
(1,196
)
Lower (higher) operating expenses
(1,855
)
(1,248
)
(1,168
)
(3,330
)
(7,601
)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes
(948
)
(948
)
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion
6,973
745
(966
)
(685
)
6,067
Other Income (Expense)
Higher (lower) other income
8,545
612
9,157
(Higher) lower interest expense
331
(891
)
(1,895
)
(2,902
)
(5,357
)
Income Taxes
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate
(2,331
)
241
463
(545
)
(159
)
(2,331
)
All other / rounding
(479
)
(326
)
77
51
(45
)
(722
)
Second quarter 2025 adjusted operating results
99,118
31,707
27,040
63,544
(3,076
)
218,333
Items impacting comparability:
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt
(1,430
)
(955
)
(2,385
)
Tax impact of premiums paid on early redemption of debt
385
257
642
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset
(335
)
(335
)
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset
90
90
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments
17
17
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments
(4
)
(4
)
Second quarter 2025 GAAP earnings
$
97,828
$
31,707
$
26,342
$
63,544
$
(3,063
)
$
216,358
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
Upstream
Midstream
Downstream
Exploration &
Pipeline &
Corporate /
Production
Storage
Gathering
Utility
All Other
Consolidated*
Second quarter 2024 GAAP earnings per share
$
0.67
$
0.33
$
0.31
$
0.48
$
0.01
$
1.80
Items impacting comparability:
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax
—
—
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
Second quarter 2024 adjusted operating results per share
0.67
0.33
0.31
0.48
—
1.79
Drivers of adjusted operating results**
Upstream Revenues
Higher (lower) natural gas production
0.06
0.06
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging
0.35
0.35
Midstream Revenues
Higher (lower) operating revenues
0.01
0.01
0.02
Downstream Margins***
Impact of usage and weather
0.03
0.03
Impact of new rates in New York
0.16
0.16
Higher (lower) other operating revenues
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
Operating Expenses
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
Lower (higher) operating expenses
(0.02
)
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
(0.04
)
(0.08
)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion
0.09
0.01
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
0.08
Other Income (Expense)
Higher (lower) other income
0.09
0.01
0.10
(Higher) lower interest expense
—
(0.01
)
(0.02
)
(0.03
)
(0.06
)
Income Taxes
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate
(0.03
)
—
0.01
(0.01
)
—
(0.03
)
All other / rounding
(0.02
)
0.01
—
0.03
(0.02
)
—
Second quarter 2025 adjusted operating results per share
1.08
0.35
0.30
0.70
(0.04
)
2.39
Items impacting comparability:
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
(0.02
)
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset, net of tax
—
—
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax
—
—
Second quarter 2025 GAAP earnings per share
$
1.07
$
0.35
$
0.29
$
0.70
$
(0.04
)
$
2.37
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
Upstream
Midstream
Downstream
Exploration &
Pipeline &
Corporate /
(Thousands of Dollars)
Production
Storage
Gathering
Utility
All Other
Consolidated*
Six months ended March 31, 2024 GAAP earnings
$
114,548
$
54,792
$
57,531
$
71,289
$
1,132
$
299,292
Items impacting comparability:
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset
3,662
3,662
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset
(1,004
)
(1,004
)
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments
(1,818
)
(1,818
)
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments
382
382
Six months ended March 31, 2024 adjusted operating results
117,206
54,792
57,531
71,289
(304
)
300,514
Drivers of adjusted operating results**
Upstream Revenues
Higher (lower) natural gas production
(817
)
(817
)
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging
33,964
33,964
Midstream Revenues
Higher (lower) operating revenues
10,865
(332
)
10,533
Downstream Margins***
Impact of usage and weather
2,685
2,685
Impact of new rates in New York
22,442
22,442
Higher (lower) other operating revenues
(1,364
)
(1,364
)
Operating Expenses
Lower (higher) operating expenses
(1,742
)
(2,105
)
(1,108
)
(4,575
)
(9,530
)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes
(746
)
(746
)
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion
13,816
452
(1,802
)
(1,309
)
11,157
Other Income (Expense)
Higher (lower) other income
(1,888
)
(603
)
11,720
2,300
11,529
(Higher) lower interest expense
328
(1,271
)
(3,679
)
(3,165
)
(7,787
)
Income Taxes
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate
(2,338
)
(246
)
905
(1,128
)
43
(2,764
)
All other / rounding
(226
)
679
262
(38
)
(219
)
458
Six months ended March 31, 2025 adjusted operating results
157,229
64,162
54,185
96,043
(1,345
)
370,274
Items impacting comparability:
Impairment of assets
(141,802
)
(141,802
)
Tax impact of impairment of assets
37,169
37,169
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt
(1,430
)
(955
)
(2,385
)
Tax impact of premiums paid on early redemption of debt
385
257
642
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset
(684
)
(684
)
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset
184
184
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments
(2,600
)
(2,600
)
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments
546
546
Six months ended March 31, 2025 GAAP earnings
$
51,051
$
64,162
$
53,487
$
96,043
$
(3,399
)
$
261,344
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
Upstream
Midstream
Downstream
Exploration &
Pipeline &
Corporate /
Production
Storage
Gathering
Utility
All Other
Consolidated*
Six months ended March 31, 2024 GAAP earnings per share
$
1.24
$
0.59
$
0.62
$
0.77
$
0.02
$
3.24
Items impacting comparability:
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax
0.03
0.03
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax
(0.02
)
(0.02
)
Six months ended March 31, 2024 adjusted operating results per share
1.27
0.59
0.62
0.77
—
3.25
Drivers of adjusted operating results**
Upstream Revenues
Higher (lower) natural gas production
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging
0.37
0.37
Midstream Revenues
Higher (lower) operating revenues
0.12
—
0.12
Downstream Margins***
Impact of usage and weather
0.03
0.03
Impact of new rates in New York
0.25
0.25
Higher (lower) other operating revenues
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
Operating Expenses
Lower (higher) operating expenses
(0.02
)
(0.02
)
(0.01
)
(0.05
)
(0.10
)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion
0.15
—
(0.02
)
(0.01
)
0.12
Other Income (Expense)
Higher (lower) other income
(0.02
)
(0.01
)
0.13
0.03
0.13
(Higher) lower interest expense
—
(0.01
)
(0.04
)
(0.03
)
(0.08
)
Income Taxes
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate
(0.03
)
—
0.01
(0.01
)
—
(0.03
)
All other / rounding
0.02
0.02
0.01
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
0.03
Six months ended March 31, 2025 adjusted operating results per share
1.72
0.70
0.60
1.05
(0.01
)
4.06
Items impacting comparability:
Impairment of assets, net of tax
(1.14
)
(1.14
)
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
(0.02
)
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset, net of tax
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax
(0.02
)
(0.02
)
Rounding
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
Six months ended March 31, 2025 GAAP earnings per share
$
0.56
$
0.70
$
0.59
$
1.05
$
(0.04
)
$
2.86
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS
2025
2024
2025
2024
Operating Revenues:
Utility Revenues
$
343,574
$
290,198
$
571,998
$
492,119
Exploration and Production and Other Revenues
311,958
264,614
560,818
518,633
Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues
74,418
75,127
146,616
144,549
729,950
629,939
1,279,432
1,155,301
Operating Expenses:
Purchased Gas
135,338
105,940
200,675
162,491
Operation and Maintenance:
Utility
63,447
59,288
118,691
112,993
Exploration and Production and Other
35,059
32,794
68,600
67,620
Pipeline and Storage and Gathering
42,363
39,340
78,304
74,303
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes
25,214
23,019
47,270
45,434
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
111,277
118,935
220,647
234,725
Impairment of Assets
—
—
141,802
—
412,698
379,316
875,989
697,566
Operating Income
317,252
250,623
403,443
457,735
Other Income (Expense):
Other Income (Deductions)
15,232
6,070
22,952
9,801
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt
(39,662
)
(28,453
)
(73,024
)
(56,915
)
Other Interest Expense
(5,095
)
(6,636
)
(9,476
)
(12,910
)
Income Before Income Taxes
287,727
221,604
343,895
397,711
Income Tax Expense
71,369
55,332
82,551
98,419
Net Income Available for Common Stock
$
216,358
$
166,272
$
261,344
$
299,292
Earnings Per Common Share
Basic
$
2.39
$
1.81
$
2.88
$
3.25
Diluted
$
2.37
$
1.80
$
2.86
$
3.24
Weighted Average Common Shares:
Used in Basic Calculation
90,500,162
92,114,415
90,640,333
92,011,772
Used in Diluted Calculation
91,176,327
92,512,447
91,312,334
92,478,604
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
March 31,
September 30,
(Thousands of Dollars)
2025
2024
ASSETS
Property, Plant and Equipment
$
14,834,817
$
14,524,798
Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
7,487,618
7,185,593
Net Property, Plant and Equipment
7,347,199
7,339,205
Current Assets:
Cash and Temporary Cash Investments
39,954
38,222
Cash Held in Trust for Bondholders
51,352
—
Receivables - Net
291,132
127,222
Unbilled Revenue
49,077
15,521
Gas Stored Underground
6,413
35,055
Materials and Supplies - at average cost
48,451
47,670
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs
3,562
—
Other Current Assets
78,532
92,229
Total Current Assets
568,473
355,919
Other Assets:
Recoverable Future Taxes
88,623
80,084
Unamortized Debt Expense
7,166
5,604
Other Regulatory Assets
118,800
108,022
Deferred Charges
69,572
69,662
Other Investments
71,958
81,705
Goodwill
5,476
5,476
Prepaid Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs
194,325
180,230
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments
45
87,905
Other
8,326
5,958
Total Other Assets
564,291
624,646
Total Assets
$
8,479,963
$
8,319,770
CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES
Capitalization:
Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity
Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and
Outstanding - 90,397,698 Shares and 91,005,993 Shares, Respectively
$
90,398
$
91,006
Paid in Capital
1,042,822
1,045,487
Earnings Reinvested in the Business
1,855,366
1,727,326
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(222,975
)
(15,476
)
Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity
2,765,611
2,848,343
Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs
2,381,126
2,188,243
Total Capitalization
5,146,737
5,036,586
Current and Accrued Liabilities:
Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper
208,400
90,700
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
350,000
500,000
Accounts Payable
127,611
165,068
Amounts Payable to Customers
34,393
42,720
Dividends Payable
46,555
46,872
Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt
19,454
27,247
Customer Advances
—
19,373
Customer Security Deposits
30,358
36,265
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities
184,925
162,903
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments
201,464
4,744
Total Current and Accrued Liabilities
1,203,160
1,095,892
Other Liabilities:
Deferred Income Taxes
1,072,436
1,111,165
Taxes Refundable to Customers
302,293
305,645
Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability
300,256
292,477
Other Regulatory Liabilities
140,828
151,452
Other Post-Retirement Liabilities
3,404
3,511
Asset Retirement Obligations
193,802
203,006
Other Liabilities
117,047
120,036
Total Other Liabilities
2,130,066
2,187,292
Commitments and Contingencies
—
—
Total Capitalization and Liabilities
$
8,479,963
$
8,319,770
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
March 31,
(Thousands of Dollars)
2025
2024
Operating Activities:
Net Income Available for Common Stock
$
261,344
$
299,292
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
Impairment of Assets
141,802
—
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
220,647
234,725
Deferred Income Taxes
25,787
65,187
Premiums Paid on Early Redemption of Debt
2,385
—
Stock-Based Compensation
10,487
10,477
Other
14,317
11,874
Change in:
Receivables and Unbilled Revenue
(197,553
)
(50,123
)
Gas Stored Underground and Materials and Supplies
27,861
25,675
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs
(3,562
)
—
Other Current Assets
13,737
15,201
Accounts Payable
17,322
(15,641
)
Amounts Payable to Customers
(8,327
)
13,327
Customer Advances
(19,373
)
(21,003
)
Customer Security Deposits
(5,907
)
1,836
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities
21,528
26,927
Other Assets
(20,282
)
(22,165
)
Other Liabilities
(28,343
)
(9,328
)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$
473,870
$
586,261
Investing Activities:
Capital Expenditures
$
(434,260
)
$
(481,958
)
Other
8,881
(1,189
)
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
$
(425,379
)
$
(483,147
)
Financing Activities:
Changes in Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper
117,700
(8,600
)
Shares Repurchased Under Repurchase Plan
(50,471
)
(4,230
)
Reduction of Long-Term Debt
(954,086
)
—
Net Proceeds From Issuance of Long-Term Debt
989,019
—
Dividends Paid on Common Stock
(93,543
)
(91,048
)
Net Repurchases of Common Stock Under Stock and Benefit Plans
(4,026
)
(3,914
)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
$
4,593
$
(107,792
)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
53,084
(4,678
)
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period
38,222
55,447
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at March 31
$
91,306
$
50,769
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
UPSTREAM BUSINESS
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)
March 31,
March 31,
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT
2025
2024
Variance
2025
2024
Variance
Total Operating Revenues
$
311,958
$
264,614
$
47,344
$
560,818
$
518,633
$
42,185
Operating Expenses:
Operation and Maintenance:
General and Administrative Expense
18,847
17,165
1,682
38,173
34,958
3,215
Lease Operating and Transportation Expense
71,176
69,662
1,514
136,816
136,736
80
All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense
3,310
2,644
666
7,178
8,188
(1,010
)
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes
4,275
3,075
1,200
7,657
6,713
944
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
64,622
73,448
(8,826
)
127,925
145,413
(17,488
)
Impairment of Assets
—
—
—
141,802
—
141,802
162,230
165,994
(3,764
)
459,551
332,008
127,543
Operating Income
149,728
98,620
51,108
101,267
186,625
(85,358
)
Other Income (Expense):
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit
37
100
(63
)
74
201
(127
)
Interest and Other Income (Deductions)
101
1,170
(1,069
)
373
(342
)
715
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt
(1,949
)
—
(1,949
)
(1,949
)
—
(1,949
)
Other Interest Expense
(15,091
)
(15,108
)
17
(30,291
)
(30,377
)
86
Income Before Income Taxes
132,826
84,782
48,044
69,474
156,107
(86,633
)
Income Tax Expense
34,998
22,717
12,281
18,423
41,559
(23,136
)
Net Income
$
97,828
$
62,065
$
35,763
$
51,051
$
114,548
$
(63,497
)
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)
$
1.07
$
0.67
$
0.40
$
0.56
$
1.24
$
(0.68
)
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)
March 31,
March 31,
PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT
2025
2024
Variance
2025
2024
Variance
Revenues from External Customers
$
71,185
$
71,210
$
(25
)
$
139,935
$
136,036
$
3,899
Intersegment Revenues
38,388
36,810
1,578
76,251
66,397
9,854
Total Operating Revenues
109,573
108,020
1,553
216,186
202,433
13,753
Operating Expenses:
Purchased Gas
162
325
(163
)
121
926
(805
)
Operation and Maintenance
30,642
29,062
1,580
57,677
55,013
2,664
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes
8,600
8,600
—
17,266
17,320
(54
)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
18,547
19,490
(943
)
37,132
37,704
(572
)
57,951
57,477
474
112,196
110,963
1,233
Operating Income
51,622
50,543
1,079
103,990
91,470
12,520
Other Income (Expense):
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit
952
1,257
(305
)
1,905
2,515
(610
)
Interest and Other Income
1,794
2,046
(252
)
3,833
3,978
(145
)
Interest Expense
(11,700
)
(12,119
)
419
(23,428
)
(23,843
)
415
Income Before Income Taxes
42,668
41,727
941
86,300
74,120
12,180
Income Tax Expense
10,961
10,990
(29
)
22,138
19,328
2,810
Net Income
$
31,707
$
30,737
$
970
$
64,162
$
54,792
$
9,370
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)
$
0.35
$
0.33
$
0.02
$
0.70
$
0.59
$
0.11
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
GATHERING SEGMENT
2025
2024
Variance
2025
2024
Variance
Revenues from External Customers
$
3,233
$
3,917
$
(684
)
$
6,681
$
8,513
$
(1,832
)
Intersegment Revenues
61,797
60,076
1,721
119,480
118,068
1,412
Total Operating Revenues
65,030
63,993
1,037
126,161
126,581
(420
)
Operating Expenses:
Operation and Maintenance
12,275
10,796
1,479
21,703
20,300
1,403
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes
7
94
(87
)
(227
)
117
(344
)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
10,834
9,611
1,223
21,349
19,068
2,281
23,116
20,501
2,615
42,825
39,485
3,340
Operating Income
41,914
43,492
(1,578
)
83,336
87,096
(3,760
)
Other Income (Expense):
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit (Costs)
—
9
(9
)
(1
)
19
(20
)
Interest and Other Income
93
72
21
152
143
9
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt
(1,334
)
—
(1,334
)
(1,334
)
—
(1,334
)
Other Interest Expense
(4,450
)
(3,701
)
(749
)
(8,661
)
(7,431
)
(1,230
)
Income Before Income Taxes
36,223
39,872
(3,649
)
73,492
79,827
(6,335
)
Income Tax Expense
9,881
11,166
(1,285
)
20,005
22,296
(2,291
)
Net Income
$
26,342
$
28,706
$
(2,364
)
$
53,487
$
57,531
$
(4,044
)
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)
$
0.29
$
0.31
$
(0.02
)
$
0.59
$
0.62
$
(0.03
)
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
DOWNSTREAM BUSINESS
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)
March 31,
March 31,
UTILITY SEGMENT
2025
2024
Variance
2025
2024
Variance
Revenues from External Customers
$
343,574
$
290,198
$
53,376
$
571,998
$
492,119
$
79,879
Intersegment Revenues
119
306
(187
)
203
393
(190
)
Total Operating Revenues
343,693
290,504
53,189
572,201
492,512
79,689
Operating Expenses:
Purchased Gas
171,777
140,836
30,941
273,249
224,886
48,363
Operation and Maintenance
64,444
60,229
4,215
120,704
114,913
5,791
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes
12,202
11,113
1,089
22,313
21,019
1,294
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
17,135
16,268
867
33,962
32,305
1,657
265,558
228,446
37,112
450,228
393,123
57,105
Operating Income
78,135
62,058
16,077
121,973
99,389
22,584
Other Income (Expense):
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit
12,299
857
11,442
18,170
1,327
16,843
Interest and Other Income
714
1,340