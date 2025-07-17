National Fuel Gas Company to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Results on July 30, 2025

National Fuel Gas Company will release Q3 fiscal 2025 earnings on July 30, followed by a conference call on July 31.

National Fuel Gas Company announced that it will release its third quarter fiscal 2025 earnings results on July 30, 2025, after the market closes. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for July 31, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET, featuring 20 minutes of prepared remarks followed by a Q&A session. Participants must pre-register to join the call, and a webcast link will be available on the company's Investor Relations website. A replay of the call will be accessible until August 7, 2025. National Fuel operates in various segments of the natural gas industry and is headquartered in Western New York.

$NFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 295 institutional investors add shares of $NFG stock to their portfolio, and 226 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NFG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NFG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/15/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025

$NFG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NFG recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $NFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Noah Hungness from B of A Securities set a target price of $107.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Cameron Bean from Scotiabank set a target price of $98.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Zach Parham from JP Morgan set a target price of $81.0 on 03/13/2025

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) today announced it will release its third quarter fiscal 2025 earnings results on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 after market close.





A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, July 31, 2025 beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Prepared remarks from the executive team are planned for approximately 20 minutes followed by a question and answer session.





All participants must pre-register to join this conference using the







Participant Registration link







.





A webcast link to the conference call will be provided under the Events Calendar on the NFG Investor Relations website at



investor.nationalfuelgas.com



.





A replay will be available following the call through the end of the day, Thursday, August 7, 2025. To access the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403 and provide Access Code 592578.





National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at



www.nationalfuel.com



.





For additional information, contact:





Natalie Fischer, Director of Investor Relations (716) 857-7315





Kathryn Nikisch-Hoffman, Equity Plan Administrator (716) 857-7340





Karen Merkel, Media Contact (716) 857-7654





Email: nfg_investor_relations@natfuel.com



