National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.445 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.3% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $41.73, the dividend yield is 4.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NFG was $41.73, representing a -13.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.14 and a 32.14% increase over the 52 week low of $31.58.

NFG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). NFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.78. Zacks Investment Research reports NFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -18.55%, compared to an industry average of .6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NFG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.