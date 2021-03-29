National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.445 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NFG has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NFG was $50.52, representing a -0.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.60 and a 48.54% increase over the 52 week low of $34.01.

NFG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). NFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.51. Zacks Investment Research reports NFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 31.51%, compared to an industry average of 4.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NFG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NFG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NFG as a top-10 holding:

Global X Super Dividend ETF (DIV)

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is USVM with an increase of 38.64% over the last 100 days. DIV has the highest percent weighting of NFG at 2.11%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.