National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.455 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $53.87, the dividend yield is 3.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NFG was $53.87, representing a -2.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.22 and a 42.25% increase over the 52 week low of $37.87.

NFG is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). NFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.95. Zacks Investment Research reports NFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 35.16%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

Interested in gaining exposure to NFG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NFG as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (NFG)

VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (NFG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REGL with an increase of 12.81% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NFG at 1.93%.

