National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.455 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased NFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NFG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $64.14, the dividend yield is 2.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NFG was $64.14, representing a -0.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.72 and a 61.16% increase over the 52 week low of $39.80.

NFG is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). NFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.97. Zacks Investment Research reports NFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 19.46%, compared to an industry average of 5.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nfg Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NFG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NFG as a top-10 holding:

Global X Super Dividend ETF (DIV)

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (DIVA)

VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM)

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DIV with an increase of 6.22% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NFG at 2.47%.

