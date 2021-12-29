National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.455 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased NFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NFG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $64.14, the dividend yield is 2.84%.
The previous trading day's last sale of NFG was $64.14, representing a -0.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.72 and a 61.16% increase over the 52 week low of $39.80.
NFG is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). NFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.97. Zacks Investment Research reports NFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 19.46%, compared to an industry average of 5.1%.
