National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.445 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NFG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.7, the dividend yield is 4.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NFG was $41.7, representing a -11.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.23 and a 32.05% increase over the 52 week low of $31.58.

NFG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). NFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.36. Zacks Investment Research reports NFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.25%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NFG Dividend History page.

