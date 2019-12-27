Dividends
National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.435 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NFG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.96, the dividend yield is 3.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NFG was $46.96, representing a -23.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.71 and a 9.26% increase over the 52 week low of $42.98.

NFG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). NFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.49. Zacks Investment Research reports NFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -14.59%, compared to an industry average of 6.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to NFG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NFG as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXU with an increase of 4.02% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NFG at 4.83%.

